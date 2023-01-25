‘Sister Wives’: Does Mykelti’s Argument TLC Made COVID-19 Rules That Divided Brown Family Hold Up?

Throughout seasons 16 and 17 of Sister Wives, the Brown family navigated a series of rules implemented by patriarch Kody to keep his family safe from coronavirus (COVID-19). Time and again, Kody stressed he was the one who devised the rules family members must follow for the polygamist clan to interact. However, during a Patreon video, Mykelti, Christine and Kody’s daughter, had a different take on the situation. She alleged TLC implemented those rules so the Browns continue filming.

Mykelti Padron and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

What happened to the Brown family during the coronavirus pandemic?

Like many families during the worldwide pandemic, the Browns were uncertain about how safely they could interact with each other. Its members followed CDC guidelines as a large family at different life stages. However, some were more strict than others when it came to socializing.

Christine and Janelle treated the situation with concern. However, they traveled to visit their children, who lived outside Flagstaff, Arizona. Janelle’s sons continued to work. Christine’s daughter had spine surgery, requiring travel to New Jersey for the operation.

Meanwhile, Kody and Robyn sequestered in their home with their five children, as did Meri, who lived alone. The clan interacted on Skype, as seen in the series, and socially distanced several times from family members who lived in Arizona.

Kody’s insistence that the family follows his list of rules so they could interact was the final straw for Janelle and Christine. However, in a new video for Patreon subscribers, Mykelti shared that Kody was not the mastermind behind the document that added to the drama within the Brown family. She laid the blame squarely at TLC’s feet. So who’s telling the truth?

Mykelti Padron alleges TLC, not Kody Brown, came up with strict coronavirus rules seen on ‘Sister Wives’

Mykelti sits down with Robyn to reiterate their strong bond, despite the fractures in the family. Don’t miss new #SisterWives Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/P85YibF17N — TLC Network (@TLC) November 19, 2022

Mykelti and Tony Padron went live through their Patreon account via Crowdcast, where they reacted to the Sister Wives Season 17 finale. In the video, the couple discussed several topics as they watched the season’s last episode.

In the video, Mykelti alleged Kody was strict about socially distancing to keep TLC’s staff and his family safe. She claimed TLC put the coronavirus rules in place to protect the show and that her father took the heat, as did Robyn, his legal wife.

However, her argument doesn’t appear to hold water. Much of the family’s filming was done remotely on their phones, without the TLC crew on-site.

When the family gathered together, they and the crew remained distant. The Brown family didn’t film at home until season 17 when cameras documented Christine’s split from the clan.

Upon gathering to discuss how they would handle the virus, Kody presented his wives with a list of rules. Kody’s rules include wearing masks in public, sanitizing and washing hands, and disinfecting groceries, among other things. Kody presented this list to Janelle, Christine, and Meri eight months after the pandemic began.

“No movie theaters, bars, fitness center, or restaurants,” read Janelle, as reported by People Magazine. “Kids can see friends if maintaining 10-foot social distance and only for limited times,” she continues before adding, “Clean mail with alcohol wipes.”

However, Robyn and Kody admitted to having a nanny come and go inside their home to look after their younger children. The nanny reportedly adhered to the family rules but exposed the clan to the virus.

‘Sister Wives’ fans react to Mykelti’s allegations

In a Reddit post that discussed Mykelti’s allegations, fans found holes in her argument. Some claim that Kody’s daughter attempts to remain in her father’s graces.

“I believe everything out of her mouth is Kody and Robyn-directed damage control,” one viewer wrote. “I would also bet that significant manipulation is happening to get her to say it. K & R will use her as a puppet as long as she performs in their direction.”

“The fact that she speaks without watching the show is really bad. She will be publicly corrected. Also, Mykelti says she doesn’t want to take sides between her parents. But what do her actions show? Does she take Kody’s word?” penned a second fan.

A third viewer deduced, “Janelle said she was following CDC guidelines, which I assume is the same as TLC asked. All that’s extra crap was Kody & Robyn’s rules.”

Finally, a fourth Reddit user claimed, “Probably all TLC wanted was for them to follow CDC guidelines like Janelle said her family was. There is no way TLC would ask them to do all this extra s***. If that was the case, how could the nanny come and go as she pleased?”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.