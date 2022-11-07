‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Are Fans Right to Call Robyn Brown a ‘Bully’ and ‘Unhinged’ After One of the Most Difficult Episodes to Watch in the Series’ History?

Sister Wives fans freaked out over Robyn Brown’s behavior in response to Christine Brown‘s announcement she sold her home and would move in one week. In the episode titled “A Polygamist Divorce,” Christine was on the edge of a complete split from her sister wives and husband. However, Robyn’s reactions left some viewers calling her a “bully” and “unhinged.” She claimed Christine was a liar regarding her unhappy marriage to Kody Brown. Are fans right to call out Robyn for her shocking behavior?

‘A Polygamist Divorce’ was one of the most difficult episodes to watch in ‘Sister Wives’ history

Throughout 17 seasons and over 200 episodes, fans have had a chance to know the Brown family. Each season, the clan struggled with different issues, including online catfishing, divorce, stress from moving, money issues, and jealousy from four women married to the same man.

But, no other episode showed the fundamental dynamic of the Brown family more so than “A Polygamist Divorce.” Kody and Robyn tried to invalidate Christine‘s reasons for leaving their family. Meri sided with the duo against their sister wife, even though she said she understood her reasons for leaving.

The trio attempted to make Kody’s third wife believe her unhappiness didn’t exist. Robyn challenged Christine’s timeline of events. “I remember the conversations. I remember what was going on and you guys having fun dates, hearing about that, and seeing your relationship. So, either you guys were faking it in front of me, I don’t know.”

However, Janelle backed up Christine’s statements. She said she had been aware of Christine and Kody’s issues for a long time and that Robyn and Kody were trying to “rewrite history” and “gaslight” Christine.

Are fans right to call Robyn Brown a ‘bully’ and ‘unhinged’ after a tense showdown?

In a Reddit post, some fans likened Robyn’s behavior to that of a “bully” and that her behavior was “unhinged.” However, are they right in their assessment of the problematic situation? Some of their messages are shared below.

“She’s hoping she can bully Christine’s (money) into staying (in their joint account),” wrote one fan, who claims that the family wants to keep her around for the income she brings to their family.

“It’s like Robyn practiced what bada** stuff she was going to say to Christine in front of the mirror and didn’t even LISTEN to what Christine was saying. It reminded me of the “don’t call me a victim sweetie” moment she had in season four,” penned a second fan.

“I heard someone say that Robyn, Meri, and Kody weren’t listening and waiting for their turn to talk. That was no more obvious than with Robyn. Christine barely opened her mouth before Robyn was hollering, “HOW DARE YOU SAY I’M KODY’S FAVORITE.” Like girl, calm down, no one said that but you,” shared a third Reddit user.

“So hilarious how guilty her conscience is that it caused this presumptuous Freudian slip to come out. What a dumba**. Glad TLC caught this for everyone to see what an unhinged and manipulative troll she is,” wrote a fourth fan.

Robyn Brown claims Christine isn’t divorced until she’s ‘physical with another man’

During the tense stand-off, Christine reminded the group that she and Kody were no longer practicing members of the AUB Apostolic United Brethren.

“Christine just saying she’s divorced is sort of invalidating our beliefs,” Robyn said in a confessional. “We are spiritually married to Kody by our church. If we want a divorce, then we have to get their approval. Usually, they require counseling, lots and lots of meetings, and technically, from my understanding, until Christine is physical with another man, she’s not divorced. But I don’t know.”

Christine was never legally married to Kody. Her divorce was valid when she decided the marriage was over.

“Since I don’t have any legal contract that binds me with Kody, there was no legal process that we’ve had to go through,” she explained.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

