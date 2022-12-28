‘Sister Wives’ Fans Call Robyn Brown a ‘Fraud’ After Ironic Instagram Post

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown has been inactive on Instagram since March 2019, when she posted a message about love. Social media fans couldn’t believe the comment, calling Robyn a “fraud” in its comments section. Their anger comes after witnessing Robyn’s sly behavior toward other family members in the three years since she posted the original message to social media.

Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Robyn Brown’s Instagram account was active for 13 months

Robyn’s Instagram account, called robyn_browns_nest, originated in Feb. 2018. Over 13 months, the Sister Wives star used her platform to promote her business, share family photos and highlight religious messages. Then, abruptly, Robyn stopped utilizing her social media page.

However, it is worth noting that her husband, Kody Brown, has also forgone social media. His Instagram page, which had only nine posts in total, shared its last message in Nov. 2021.

Viewers couldn’t believe the irony in Robyn’s final Instagram post about the power of love to her official account. In its comments section, they called her a “fraud,” among other things, after a year of broken marriages, where Christine and Janelle exited the clan, and Meri realized her relationship with Kody was officially over.

‘Sister Wives’ fans called Robyn Brown out for her last social media post

Sister Wives fans were infuriated upon reading the graphic, a bible passage from Corinthians 1, 16:14. It said, “Let everything you do be done in love.” While the message promotes good behavior, the post appears ironic after Christine and Janelle called out Kody for favoriting Robyn ahead of their split from the polygamist clan.

Christine said Robyn was “Kody’s favorite,” while Janelle called her out for feigning ignorance and “pretending” to be clueless regarding family issues. Robyn has long been suspect in Kody’s unsavory behavior toward Christine, Janelle, and Meri over the past several years.

However, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he isolated himself further from his extended family, sequestering with Robyn and her five children. Fans took to the comments section, slamming Robyn for how they believe she drove a wedge between Kody, his three wives, and children.

“She’s a fraud. She and Kody deserve each other. Robyn used Meri all the while. Taking advantage of the fact that clueless Meri wanted ANY relationship with slimeball Kody,” one fan wrote.

“One other thing: it doesn’t matter how you explain or how much you cry. NOBODY is falling for it, and NOBODY likes you,” penned a second viewer.

“Love to you is manipulation. It’s disturbing,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“You got your wish. You have to live with him. They are free and happy,” noted a fourth viewer.

Robyn is in the hot seat for part 2 of the ‘Sister Wives’ tell-all

As fans await the second installment of the Sister Wives tell-all, a teaser shares what they can expect. The series will focus on several of the Brown family’s key issues; per IMDb, it appears Robyn is put in the hot seat by host Sukanya Krishnan.

It reads, “As the sit-downs continue, the Browns reveal difficulties that go back decades, including a short time when Janelle left the family. The family discusses Kody’s meltdown, and Robyn shares anger over the lack of support from her sister wives.”

The second installment of Sister Wives‘ season 17’s tell-all airs Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 10 p.m. EST.