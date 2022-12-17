‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown’s Words Come Back to Haunt Her in Fateful Instagram Post

Since 2010, Sister Wives‘ Robyn Brown claims to have tried to integrate herself into the Brown family. She married Kody Brown and became a sister wife to Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown. Robyn has attempted to portray the role of the nicest of Kody’s spouses. However, a 2019 Instagram post is returning to haunt her in light of the series’ most tumultuous season ever.

How does Robyn Brown fit into TLC’s polygamist clan?

Kody is legally married to Robyn and “spiritually” married to Meri. He separated from Janelle this year and split from Christine in November 2021. Kody legally wed Meri in 1990 but divorced her in 2014, so he could marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous relationship.

Throughout season 17, Meri, Janelle, and Christine aired their concerns about their relationship with Kody and changing family dynamics. A Reddit user cited difficulties between the relationships of the adults in the Brown clan as far back as season 3 of the TLC series. They focused on several statements made by Christine.

She said that “I don’t think Kody is equal with his time. I think he caters to Robyn and her needs. To Robyn’s kids, and I think he’s spending all of his time building up his and Robyn’s relationship.”

Christine alluded to Robyn being Kody’s favorite wife this season. However, Robyn has attempted to defend herself. In a teaser for the three-part Sister Wives One-on-One, Robyn reveals the other wives handed Kody to her because they didn’t want to spend time with him.

Robyn’s words come back to haunt her on Instagram

Robyn still maintains an Instagram account. However, she has not been active on it since 2019.

In one of her last posts on the social media site, she shared a quote about, in her own words, “the laws of energy and the universe.” The quote reads: “What you do will be done to you. How you deal with others is how you will be dealt with. If you wish harm upon others, you wish harm upon yourself, and if you wish good upon others, you wish good upon yourself.”

Some of the series fans couldn’t help but find this message ironic. They shared their remarks about the three-year-old post in its comments section.

“Omg, this made me throw up in my mouth a little,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Hope you keep that energy when what you did to Janelle and Christine’s family comes back to collect for the pain you caused. Karma is coming,” claimed a second fan.

“Wow, you have set yourself up,” said a third follower regarding the post and Robyn’s alleged behavior this season.

“Yep, what you do to others will be done to you. Remember that. You’ve driven a wedge between Kody and all his grown children,” penned a fourth social media user.

Issues between Robyn Brown and the family’s adults come to a head in season 17

‘Sister Wives’ stars Kody Brown, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle

Robyn told TLC’s cameras that the idea that Kody favors her and her children is incorrect.

“Different people think Kody’s not being fair with his time, and he is. They’re just not tracking it because they’re struggling. It’s really easy to sit there and think of the lack if you’re struggling,” she claimed.

However, Christine refuted that statement before leaving the family to relocate to Utah. “I think he has a favorite wife, and that’s why all of this is like it is.” She continued, “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

Janelle spoke out on the issue during the penultimate episode of season 17. She long suspected Kody had a favorite wife but never discussed it publicly until the episode.

“I’m not going to be this person. I’m not going to become Robyn,” she says in a separate confessional. “It frustrates me beyond belief that he perceives this one wife, this one relationship [as] she’s so perfect, she’s such a saint, [Robyn] was so nice to us, and she was treated so wrong. So everybody better apologize for being mean to her, or else this isn’t going to work anymore. This subtext I’ve been hearing this whole damn day.”

Janelle added, “Kody’s been a broken record about this for the last little bit, how Robyn’s so victimized. She was so sweet to everybody and put herself out there. I don’t perceive it that way. I perceive that we were plural families trying to figure it out. And she always kept herself a little separate.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.