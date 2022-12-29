‘Sister Wives’: Robyn and Janelle Brown’s 2021 Twitter Exchange Leaves Some Viewers Scratching Their Heads Over Their Real Relationship

In the final episodes of season 17 of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown made remarks about a nonexistent relationship with her sister wife, Robyn, that led viewers to believe they were never truly close. However, one of Robyn’s old tweets and Janelle’s surprising response have left some viewers wondering whether they told the truth.

Janelle Brown couldn’t believe when her husband Kody called Robyn Brown ‘a saint’

Throughout Sister Wives season 17, Kody Brown confirms Janelle’s worst fears and what Christine Brown had said: Kody favored his wife, Robyn, above his other three, including Meri Brown. In a particularly damming discussion, Kody shared Robyn had felt “victimized” for years by her sister wives. Janelle couldn’t believe her ears, claiming that Robyn had been less than the “saint” Kody claimed she was.

Janelle also accused Robyn of faking ignorance. After a discussion where the family opened up about the elder children’s estrangement from Kody, Robyn acted as if she was unaware of the situation between her husband and his kids.

She stated, “Robyn’s acting like she’s never heard this before. I think she’s pretending, possibly, that she’s never heard this before.” In a video shared on Instagram, she claims that “Kody leaks like a sieve” and can’t keep anything secret.

Janelle and Robyn haven’t been particularly close, but a Twitter exchange debunks that claim, or does it?

During season 16’s tell-all, Robyn was asked about her relationship with Janelle. She told host Sukanya Krishnan she struggled to build relationships with sister wives Janelle, Christine, and Meri Brown. She said, “You know, ’cause I recently had a conversation with Janelle where I said, ‘Well, hey, let’s figure this out, you know. I want a good sister-wife relationship. I know they exist.”

Robyn claimed Janelle hesitated and said, “Well, you know, I’ll have to think about that.”

Janelle responded, “Yep, there is some history there in the past. I mean, my desire’s there, but I’m kind of like, ‘Ugh, do I want to do this again?’”

However, in a Twitter exchange in Apr. 2021, Janelle’s attitude appeared to soften toward Robyn. Kody Brown’s fourth wife wrote, “Janelle and I also talked about our shared vision of our family’s future and getting out on our property. Having these kinds of conversations with her has been sanity for me.” Janelle responded with two red heart emojis.

So do Janelle and Robyn have a real friendship, or is there conflict? Fans weigh in

There appears to be a stark difference in how the women interact on screen versus how they act toward one another on social media. Were they supporting one another to keep the family intact, or did Janelle and Robyn have a real friendship? Fans weighed in on Twitter.

“And yet she just said she now has to think about having a relationship with you. See, she’s starting to see the real you viewers saw all along,” wrote one fan.

“Robyn, your shared vision??? Haha. Your vision is you and Cody [sic] in your million-dollar home with YOUR kids. That’s it,” penned a second viewer on Twitter.

A third social media follower tweeted, “Did Janelle also have the communication talk with Meri?? You speak of wanting to keep the ‘community’ but only with 2 of the wives? What am I missing?”