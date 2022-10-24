‘Sister Wives’: Even Robyn Thinks Kody Is On the Verge of Ruining His Other Marriages

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has had enough of Kody Brown. And she might not be alone. Christine’s decision to leave her husband has changed everything for the polygamist family. And more upheaval could be on the way if Kody doesn’t get his act together, his wife Robyn Brown is warning.

Robyn Brown says Kody Brown needs to fix his other marriages

Kody Brown in ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

Christine has walked away from her marriage of two decades to Kody. But he still has three other wives: Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown. And things aren’t exactly going well in those relationships, Robyn pointed out in a super-tease for the rest of Sister Wives Season 17 on TLC (via Twitter).

“He still has marriages with us,” Robyn says in an interview segment. “And he still has to fix them or he’s going to ruin every single one of them.”

Many Sister Wives fans believe that Robyn is the only wife that Kody cares about and that he’s neglected his other wives to spend more time with her. But it sounds like even Robyn is dissatisfied with her marriage, even though Kody typically puts her first.

Janelle’s frustration with Kody is growing

"I don't want to see Christine ever again." Is someone else ready to walk away? There's a lot more to come this season on #SisterWives, Sundays at 10/9c on TLC. pic.twitter.com/QjkcTxkpQ9 — TLC Network (@TLC) October 24, 2022

So far, none of the other sister wives have followed Christine’s lead and left Kody. But Janelle has made it clear that she also has some issues with Kody. She’s previously implied that her husband is doing the bare minimum to maintain their relationship.

“I know what I need from Kody and I communicate that to him and he does a pretty good job of meeting it,” she said in an episode earlier this season. “What I have now is adequate. It works for me. But it doesn’t look like Robyn’s relationship with him.”

Even Kody admits that he and Janelle have been acting like they weren’t a couple for most of their marriage. Now, it sounds like Janelle is further questioning her spiritual marriage to Kody.

“If he can’t handle my independence, I don’t know if this works for me anymore,” she says in the super-tease. The clip also shows Kody berating his wife for not supporting him and lashing out when she walks away. (Some fans even suspect that Janelle has already left Kody.)

The ‘Sister Wives’ husband blames everyone but himself for his problems

Kody is aware that there are problems in his marriages.

“Everything seems to be going bad here,” he admits in the teaser.

However, the Brown family patriarch still refuses to take any blame for the breakdown of his family. He complains that Christine is “running away rather than being accountable.” At the same time, he’s completely written off his relationship with Meri. In the teaser, he says he wouldn’t care if she decided to move on and marry someone else, even though Meri has repeatedly said that she’s committed to remaining part of the family.

Throughout it all, Kody continues to paint himself as the victim.

“I’m mad as hell because everybody put this sh*t on me,” he tells his remaining wives. “Would you ever have any empathy for me?”.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

