‘Sister Wives’ Spoiler: ‘Blue as Can Be’ Kody Brown Holds Vigil While Wife Robyn is Hospitalized for COVID-19

In a new clip from the latest episode of TLC’s Sister Wives, Kody Brown alleges he was as “blue as can be” when his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, was hospitalized with coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms. Sister Wives spoiler scenes for the upcoming episode, filmed in 2021, show Robyn in the hospital as Kody fears for her life in a waiting car outside. He could not accompany his legal wife into the hospital due to coronavirus restrictions.

Kody Brown divided his family over his ultra-strict coronavirus restrictions

From forcing the polygamist family to spend even more time apart to arguments about how to keep everyone safe, Kody’s coronavirus restrictions divided his supersized family. However, before this, the Browns struggled as a family unit.

Four wives, Meri, Robyn, Janelle, and Christine Brown, fought for Kody’s attention. He appeared to favor Robyn and her children above all the women. However, for appearances, he continued to maintain some semblance of a relationship with each. However, during the pandemic, Kody sequestered with Robyn and her five children and didn’t visit his other wives’ homes.

The family became more divided than ever, with some adult children and wives believing it was Robyn who enforced strict pandemic rules that seemed impossible to implement. Several family members caught the virus, causing Kody and Robyn to become even more stringent regarding social distancing. However, despite their best efforts, their entire household was exposed.

Kody Brown is ‘blue as can be’ as he holds a parking lot vigil while Robyn’s hospitalized in a new ‘Sister Wives’ spoiler clip

In a new clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, Robyn’s reaction to the virus worsened, causing Kody to bring her to the hospital. However, he could not accompany his wife inside and instead held a vigil in the building’s parking lot.

“Robyn’s not improving. She’s not improving. Finally, our doctor says, ‘Take her to the hospital,'” Kody says in the clip. “People go to the hospital to die.”

In turn, Robyn said in a confessional, “I didn’t want to say goodbye to my kids. I didn’t want to say goodbye because I didn’t want it to be the last time I saw them.”

In his car, Kody claims he’s “blue as can be” and considers admitting himself into the hospital to be near his wife. He says, “Seems like a waste for me to be going in there and playing sick when there are people who might be dying or Robyn who’s passing out.”

“She sounds pretty bad. She says, ‘I’m sitting here just wasting away,'” Kody continues. “I think I was sitting there wondering if she would live.”

Was Kody Brown the one to bring coronavirus into his and Robyn’s home?

Fans found it very strange that after months of imposing restrictions on the entire Brown family, Kody officiated a wedding for a friend out of state while TLC’s cameras rolled.

In a Reddit post titled “this episode is going to make all of us scream,” fans watched a clip that featured Kody as he spoke about the event where he danced and socialized sans mask. They couldn’t believe that after over a year of missing out on family obligations, he officiated a friend’s wedding, leaving his family for four days.

“The clip alone is beyond infuriating. No wonder Kody’s kids don’t talk to him,” one Reddit user noted.

“Robyn said returning to school was “stupid,” but dancing with random strangers without masks or social distancing is perfectly fine,” penned a second viewer.

“Swear words; I am only thinking swear words! Could he not have gone to be with Ysabel for four days and then come home? No, because Robyn refuses to let him do anything that is supporting his other wives/kids. The wedding was unrelated to his estranged family, so HEAD WIFE gave him the green light,” claimed a third fan.

It has not been clarified if the wedding or another reason was how the virus entered the couple’s home despite their strict pandemic rules.

