‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Hints Her Story Is ‘Only Half Told’

Sister Wives has delivered plenty of drama this season. But is what fans are seeing an accurate depiction of what’s really going on in the fractured Brown family? A recent social media post from Meri Brown hints that there’s more to the story than what’s been shown on TLC.

Meri Brown addresses her relationship with Kody Brown on the latest episode of ‘Sister Wives’

Fans have seen the breakdown of the Brown family play out on Sister Wives Season 17. Much of the season focused on Christine Brown’s bombshell announcement that she was leaving her spiritual husband, Kody Brown. Then, a trailer for the Sister Wives: One on One specials revealed that Janelle Brown and Kody had separated. During the first episodes of the three-part One on One special, Meri also admitted that her and Kody’s relationship was essentially dead, though she said she’d be open to reconciling with him.

During her interview with One on One host Sukanya Krishnan, Meri said that Kody had told her that he considered their spiritual marriage over some time ago, but that he asked her not to speak publicly about the end of their relationship. Meanwhile, Kody claimed there was a moment where he considered patching things up with Meri, but that her other sister wives – specifically Christine – were against the idea. Meri had no idea that such a conversation had taken place.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Meri said. “She balked at a reconciliation between me and Kody? I never knew about that moment with him, and I never knew about that moment with Christine, until you just told me.”

Meri Brown hints that ‘Sister Wives’ is only telling half the story

Meri Brown on ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

Not long after the first of three Sister Wives: One on One episodes aired, Meri took to Instagram to share some messages with her followers. One of those messages hinted that there was more to her story than what fans were seeing on the TLC reality series.

“A story is only half told if there is only one side presented,” she shared on her Instagram Story.

Meri didn’t elaborate on what she meant by the quote, which she described as an Icelandic proverb. But it suggests that she feels the way she’s portrayed on the show doesn’t match with reality. Many Sisters Wives fans have questioned Meri’s decision to stay with Kody despite his rejection of her. But her comments in the One on One special imply that the situation between her and Kody is more complicated than it might appear, and that he was the one who didn’t want to speak publicly about the breakdown of their relationship.

The TLC star isn’t afraid of other people’s judgments

Whatever Sister Wives fans might think, Meri seems determined to live life on her terms. In another recent Instagram post, she shared some words of wisdom about not focusing on other people’s expectations and judgments.

“If you don’t want to make waves, keep on being mediocre,” she wrote. “Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else’s opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do.”

Meri said she was choosing another path. Rather than focusing on what people expected of her, she was doing her own thing, on her own terms.

“Let them judge you. Let them talk about you,” she wrote. “Let them create their own ‘stories’ about you. Find your courage. Find your strength. Know who YOU are and don’t let them tell you any different.”

