‘Sister Wives’ Star Stopped ‘Playing Nice’ for TLC Confessionals, and Viewers Love It

For the better of 17 seasons, the stars of Sister Wives filmed sit-downs for their TLC series. During this taped commentary, Sister Wives cast confessionals appeared to enforce the Brown clan’s unity narrative. However, their remarks always felt forced until this season, when one Sister Wives star stopped “playing nice” for TLC’s confessionals, and viewers love it.

Janelle, Kody, Meri, Christine, and Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

‘Sister Wives’ TLC confessionals sustained the family’s narrative

For sixteen seasons, taped Sister Wives confessionals pushed a storyline that always ended with an “all is well” ending for the Brown family. With their children, series stars Kody, Meri, Janelle, Robyn, and Christine Brown always came out on top of any problems they encountered.

The family hurriedly moved from Utah to Las Vegas after fearing arrest. In Las Vegas, outside influences led many family members to begin to move outside of their insulated world.

However, with each obstacle, the Browns showed a united front during their confessionals, even when differing opinions led to some unrest between family members during filming.

During season 17, ‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown decided she was done ‘playing nice’ for TLC’s cameras

Viewers saw a different side of Christine Brown during season 17 of Sister Wives. She appears to be done “playing nice” for TLC’s cameras and reveals her true feelings during taped confessionals.

“He has a favorite wife, and apparently I’m not treating her well enough,” was one statement that fans adored, along with “he could’ve had 50/50 the whole f****** time,” said Christine in two separate comments, discussing her relationship with Kody and custody of their daughter Truely. A Reddit thread discussed these statements.

One fan said, “Feels so good!!! I’m glad she stopped playing nice for the couch interviews. Please give it to them straight, girl! She didn’t stutter!”

“I hope this gives the other wives their voice. You know they all agree with this,” penned a second Reddit user.

“I loved this. Christine finally speaks her truth and what the fans have been saying for years. Christine found her voice, and I applaud her for it,” noted a third viewer.

“I like that she’s saying it out loud, but I wish she would just say it in front of everyone,” exclaimed a fourth Sister Wives fan.

Some viewers believe Kody is ‘unaware’ of public perception of his family

Although Kody Brown has not been active on social media since November 2021, some fans claim he is a “narcissist” who is “unaware” of the public’s perception of him.

In a different Reddit thread, fans discussed how Kody could be unaware of public commentary against his actions.

“Honestly, I have to wonder how much of this show is all an act. Kody must know he is hated and that Robyn’s mocked, but he keeps saying more obnoxious things. Is it possible that nothing we see about this family is real? Is it all just scripted for the show?” questioned one viewer.

“I can see him rationalizing it as being on a show and getting checks from TLC. He’s a guy with no education, always struggling financially to support his family. He won the reality show lottery because of the novelty of polygamy,” penned a second viewer.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Drama Makes for Good Reality TV but Are They Crossing the Line When It Comes to Their Kids?