‘Sister Wives’ Stars Once Got Called out by Tamron Hall for Downplaying Jealousy Issues During 2015 Tell-All

As season 17 of Sister Wives readies its TLC debut, the Brown family remains under a microscope regarding their ongoing personal struggles. As some fans wonder what the future holds for Kody, Meri, Janelle, Robyn, and Christine Brown, others look for past clues as to when their difficulties began. The family “downplayed” one of its most significant issues, jealousy, as far back as the show’s 2015 tell-all.

Christine Brown addresses jealousy issues head-on in a third ‘Sister Wives’ teaser clip

In a Reddit post, Christine Brown discusses her relationships with Meri, Robyn, and Janelle Brown.

“I know I’m not the best sister wife,” Christine says. “I’m not that close to Meri or Robyn. I’m super close to Janelle.”

She continued, “I mean, I get jealous. So it’s hard to have relationships with sister wives in a good marriage. It’s really difficult.”

The teaser then showed how Kody defended himself to Christine, saying that he was not to blame entirely for the breakdown of their marriage. However, Christine clapped back, saying he never really spent time with the family since they moved to Flagstaff, AZ, in 2018. Subsequently, Christine believes Kody’s other relationships flourished before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic separated the clan.

However, the cast dismissed ‘Sister Wives’ jealousy issues as far back as 2015

In a 2015 tell-all, the stars of the TLC series faced some tough questions from moderator Tamron Hall about their relationships. However, the cast appeared to downplay these internal problems.

“How does a guy have four wives and there not be jealousy?” questioned Hall of the family.

“We’ve always admitted it,” Kody said. His wife Meri concurred, “we always deal with it.”

Hall called out the family, saying they significantly “downplayed it until this season. Not until now, six seasons in, that we have seen how hard it is for at least one wife.”

The cast answered with silence, which Hall said meant “yes.”

Robyn, seated directly next to Kody, replied to Hall’s query. She said that no one answered because Hall asked for a specific example. Then, Robyn blew the jealousy issue wide open by saying, “I’m not gonna rat Christine out.”

Meri tried to smooth things over by replying that each wife had different jealousy moments, depending on where they were personally.

Christine revealed that her most significant issue with Kody was “time” and “where he spends his time.”

Fans couldn’t believe the passive exchange between the couples

In the comments section of the YouTube upload, fans couldn’t think of the passive interaction between the pairs.

“’I’m not going to rat Christine out’” as she names her on TV,” wrote one fan of the exchange between Robyn and the rest of the Brown family.

“She could’ve said. ‘I’m not going to rat anyone out.’ Yet she chose to single out Christine. That doesn’t look like she’s trying to make anything better,” noted a second viewer.

“Even back then, Robyn and Janelle were sitting with Kody,” a third fan observed. “Janelle has settled in her life and doesn’t care about jealousy because her first marriage didn’t work. Christine is very vocal and doesn’t seem to find polygamy is for her. Meri was brainwashed into thinking it was for her and realized it was a ploy to dump her. Kody has finally found his soulmate in Robyn. She is as selfish, fake, and uncaring as Kody.”

Sister Wives season 17 debuts Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

