‘Sister Wives’: Tell-All Host Talks Her Lack of ‘Pushback’ on Brown Family, Addresses Fans Desire for ‘Tough Questions’

The first installment of TLC’s Sister Wives tell-all was a general recap of the current drama that overtook the Brown family throughout season 17. However, after viewing part one, some viewers were unhappy with the lack of “pushback” on the polygamist clan by journalist Sukanya Krishnan. They took to Twitter to share their dismay. In response, Krishnan addressed fans’ desires to ask the Brown family “tough questions.”

Who is Sukanya Krishnan?

Krishnan is an accomplished veteran television journalist and a seven-time Emmy Award winner. She was a television news anchor for New York’s PIX 11 and Fox 5 NYC, and was the first South Asian news anchor in the New York City market.

According to Krishnan’s official website, she received many awards for her journalism work. Along with seven Emmy awards, she received honors from the NYPD and NJ State Police Department. She has been honored by many Indian American organizations for her positive representation of South Asians in the media,, among other accolades.

Pix 11’s 9/11 news broadcast, which Krishnan anchored, is featured in the National September 11 Memorial & Museum said the site. Her reporting garnered the newswoman her first Emmy Award for this live coverage.

Krishnan alluded to a “fine line” as a second-time host of the tell-all episodes featuring the Brown family. She responded to fans angry with her lack of confrontation on Twitter.

Fans want ‘tough questions’ from the ‘Sister Wives’ tell-all host

Hey. Thanks Meg. Listen all I can say is that it’s a fine line of being a listening while being respectful of the many children in the Brown family. https://t.co/v7ex0sBNgL — Sukanya Krishnan (@sukanya) December 18, 2022

Krishnan responded to a social media user on the heels of part one of the Brown family TLC tell-all. She explained there is a concrete reason she didn’t push back on Brown patriarch Kody, Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn Brown.

A Twitter user stated, “Stop blaming Sukanya Krishnan for the lack of questions/push back on the Sister Wives Tell All. Do u really think SHE writes and approves the questions? If u wanna be mad, be mad at production, TLC and Discovery+.”

Subsequently, the newswoman responded, “Listen all I can say is that it’s a fine line of being a listening while being respectful of the many children in the Brown family.” Therefore, the lack of any confrontation during part one, has more to do with protecting the 18 children in the family than Krishnan’s lack of wanting to dig deeper for answers.

However, some viewers were not convinced and want real answers from the ‘Sister Wives’ stars during tell-all

But, other viewers tweeted the host and asked her other questions regarding the tell-all. “How about asking some really hard questions on the tell all and have them in the same room? Looks like Kody is calling the shots by not letting the wives confront what he did,” wrote one viewer.

Krishnan responded, “I don’t think he is controlling anything. They all play a role in the disillusionment of this marriage. Watch and let’s talk.”

A second fan tweeted, “You did not seriously ask if Kody’s falling out of love was due to Christina’s [sic] bad behavior???? Have you SEEN any part of season 17? How dare you accuse Christina of bad behavior. Have you met Kody?”

However, Krishnan’s response cut to the chase. “Just a reminder this is several hours of conversation cut down. I was paraphrasing what Kody said about Christine’s ‘Bad Behavior.’”

The second installment of the Sister Wives tell-all airs on January 1 at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.