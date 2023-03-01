‘Sister Wives’: 3 Times Kody Brown’s Kids Publicly Spoke Out Against Their Father

Sister Wives fans have watched as the relationships between Kody Brown, his wives, and some of his older children have been affected by what appears to be the family patriarch’s unsavory behavior. However, as season 17 ended, several older Brown children discussed their Kody’s actions. Here are three ways Kody Brown’s kids have publicly spoken out against their father.

Season 17 appeared to be the tipping point for Kody Brown’s behavior

The Brown family has experienced many significant changes throughout the filming of their TLC series. In season 17, Christine Brown exited the clan after over 25 years of spiritual marriage and six children with Kody.

In one heartbreaking episode, Kody lashed out at Christine. He said it was a struggle to love her throughout their marriage. Kody then disentangled himself further from his estranged spouse Meri.

In the season recap, Janelle confirmed she and Kody were separated. He proved his third wife’s suspicions that many of their marriage problems stemmed from Robyn Brown, Kody’s fourth wife, who has historically pushed a narrative of being “the Brown family scapegoat.” Janelle didn’t think Robyn was the “saint” or the victim Kody portrayed her as.

Janelle responded in a confessional. “I mean, here he is blatantly saying what I’ve suspected. ‘This person is loyal and treats me like the head of the household. And if you want to be a wife to me, this is how you need to be.’”

Three times Kody Brown’s kids with Christine spoke out against him

On her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn Brown watched as Kody Brown welcomed his children with Robyn home from their first day of school. She became emotional. Gwendlyn said, “I’m so happy they have a good father. Or what it looks like to be a good and active father.”

She continued, “I didn’t get that. I don’t remember coming home from kindergarten and seeing my dad. Him being happy that I ate all my lunch or that I made a friend at school,” she explained. “It’s terrible that I’m making this about myself. But seeing him be a good father to others hurts so much when I didn’t really get that much.”

Daughter Mykelti Brown told her Patreon followers that, unlike her younger siblings, the older kids grew up “dirt poor.” This was mainly due to the vast expenses generated by Kody’s large family. She recalled her grandfather owning a ranch with a bakery on it. The family survived on old bread and bakery goods. Mykelti also said the family ate MRE military meals regularly. However, she did not directly blame her father for their lack of proper nutrition.

Finally, Christine’s son Paedon said during a live stream with blogger John Yates that his father tried to “control” some of his kids’ contracts with TLC to prevent them from speaking negatively about him online. Paedon claims Christine told Kody, “You are not allowed to tell our children what they can and can’t say about you. You have to earn their love back.”

Where does Kody Brown go from here?

While we do not know what occurs in the Brown family behind closed doors, Kody Brown’s kids appear unhappy with how they feel their father has historically treated them.

Along with Christine’s kids, Kody’s son with Janelle, Gabriel, also appeared on season 16 of Sister Wives, crying that his father didn’t remember his birthday. Instead, Kody called Gabe on his special day to quiz him on the symptoms and side effects of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gabe and his brother, Garrison Brown, believed Robyn was behind Kody’s strict pandemic rules. The brothers texted her to ask her to relax, leading Kody to feel offended and demand his boys apologize. This furthered the divide between him, his sons, and their mother, Janelle.

Although Kody Brown is living in a monogamous marriage with Robyn Brown, filming for TLC’s Sister Wives season 18 is in full swing. How the fallout from three broken marriages further affects the family patriarch and his relationships with his children remains to be seen.