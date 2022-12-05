‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Is TLC Waiting Until the Last Episode of Season 17 to Reveal Janelle Brown Has Left Kody?

Cracks in the relationships of Sister Wives‘ Brown family remain exposed as season 17 rolls on. Kody Brown and his wives, Robyn, Meri, Janelle Brown, and his ex-wife Christine Brown, once presented themselves as a united front. However, as the years and seasons progressed, fans began seeing more deep-rooted and unaddressed familial issues bubbling to the surface. Janelle’s growing discontent with her marriage is evident. Is the series waiting until the last episode of the season to reveal Janelle has left Kody?

Kody and Janelle Brown | TLC/YouTube

Janelle and Kody face their deep-set marital issues

On Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody questioned if his relationship with Janelle was “not a good fit.” The couple realizes they need to work on their 30-year relationship for it to survive. People Magazine reported on the episode.

“You and I’ve been acting like we weren’t a married couple for most of our marriage, Janelle,” said Kody. “I don’t know why it’s been OK for so many years, and it’s not now, but you live like a single woman.”

Janelle said she believed her independence was what “plural marriage is about.” Kody then questioned whether their relationship “is not a good fit,” asking, “Maybe this doesn’t work?”

“I never thought I would ever be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore,” she said in a confessional. Janelle added, “Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me. I don’t know.”

Janelle Brown’s deep knowledge of this one key family element could upend her relationship with Kody, Meri, and Robyn

Historically Janelle has overseen the family’s finances. She has always had a good idea of where the family’s pooled resources are allocated. She feared Kody bringing a fourth wife, Robyn, into their family in 2010.

Janelle worried about the financial strain of four extra people on their already stretched budget. At the time, Janelle, Meri, and Kody worked full-time while Christine remained home as their children’s caretaker.

This season fans learned that both Meri and Janelle handed over the profits of the sales of their Las Vegas homes so Kody could purchase a 4,395 sq. ft. home for his wife, Robyn. When Janelle calls him out on his inconsistencies regarding family money, Kody has a series of conflicting answers to her questions.

First, he said the Browns have no money to pay off the family’s Coyote Pass land so Janelle can build. Then he flips and says they have enough money to purchase Christine’s vacant home for Janelle to live in until they can build her home.

Janelle’s growing frustration of wanting her own equity, and Kody’s apparent determination not to give it to her, leads us to wonder if the show is building up to a climactic ending where it is revealed that Janelle has left the family.

Son Gabriel’s heartbreaking admission could be the moment that pushes Janelle over the edge

Gabriel Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

In a confessional scene during the “Coronapocolypse” episode, Janelle and Kody’s son broke down in tears after revealing his father had forgotten his birthday.

At first, Gabriel was happy to receive a phone call from his dad. However, instead of wishing his son a happy birthday, he asked about Gabriel’s experience with coronavirus (COVID-19). Kody, his wife, Robyn Brown, and some of their children had the virus at the time of the phone call. This call caused Gabriel to burst into tears on camera that his father had forgotten such an important date.

Kody later called his son back, but the damage was done. Gabe admitted that was the last time he spoke to his father. The timeline of the December 4 episode places taping around November 2021. If Gabriel’s confessional were filmed recently, it would be over a year since father and son spoke.

Janelle has always put the needs of her children ahead of Kody’s. She spent the last two holidays with her kids instead of spending them with Kody, Meri, and Robyn.

