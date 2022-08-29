‘Sister Wives’ Viewers Get the Giggles After Leaked Season 17 Episode Title Confirms What They Already Knew

Sister Wives viewers giggled after a leaked episode title from season 17 posed the question on fans’ lips for years. “Is there a favorite wife” is the title of the new season’s second episode. Fans appear to have known the answer to that question for some time as they pointed fingers at one of Kody Brown’s three remaining wives as the one who gets the most attention.

Meri, Janelle, Kody, Robyn, and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Season 17 of ‘Sister Wives’ features the breakdown of the polygamist clan

TLC has released several video clips teasing the new season, supporting rumors regarding the family’s current personal status.

Christine Brown sold her Arizona family property and moved to Utah. She left behind her sister wives, Meri and Janelle Brown, to pick up the pieces of their family along with Robyn and Kody.

After 25 years of marriage, Christine left her polygamist marriage. This season will delve deeply into the breakdown of their union.

TLC has teased two reasons for their breakup, including Christine’s dissatisfaction with Kody’s devotion to one wife over the others. Another factor that reportedly ended the relationship was Kody’s decision to refrain from intimacy with Christine.

Fans get the giggles over leaked season 17 title

Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

In a Reddit post, Sister Wives viewers discussed the name of the second episode of the TLC series. The leaked episode title, “Is there a favorite wife,” drew giggles from fans.

An episode description posted by Google said the following regarding the installment.

“While Janelle’s household fights through COVID-19, Ysabel has exciting news about her future. Then, Christine reveals her plans to move to Salt Lake City with Truely as Kody struggles to let go,” the description stated.

Fans believe Robyn is the favorite wife of Kody’s three remaining spouses. This backs up claims made by Christine and Kody’s son Paedon. In an interview with Us Weekly, Paedon stated that Kody found his “soulmate” in Robyn Brown. He went on to say that Kody seemed to find the woman that he “truly loves.”

“No, cut to Robyn fake crying because ‘I’m just the Brown family scapegoat!'” wrote one fan of claims that Robyn is the favorite of Kody’s remaining three wives.

“I love the title!” exclaimed a second viewer. “The favorite wife thing is informally accepted here, but the Browns always sidestepped it as what they would call ‘the pink elephant in the room.’ I would love to see Kody confronted with the fact that since they moved to Flagstaff, he has been living monogamy with Robyn. The pilot showed him scurrying from wife to wife to ensure everyone got equal time and attention. That hasn’t been true for years now.”

“I’ve seen him admit to not being intimate with Janelle, Meri, and Christine In different episodes in not so many words, throughout my rewatch. Kody never said that about Robyn. He is a terrible husband to everyone but Robyn,” concluded the third fan.

When does ‘Sister Wives’ return to TLC?

"I have decided to leave. I'm going to leave Kody." #SisterWives returns Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC. pic.twitter.com/MR7XRyBMnA — TLC Network (@TLC) August 8, 2022

Sister Wives returns to TLC beginning Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. EST.

The Google synopsis of the episodes shares that each installment is only 30-minutes long. In prior seasons each Sister Wives episode was one hour in length with commercials.

TLC has not officially commented on the length of Season 17’s episodes.

