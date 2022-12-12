‘Sister Wives’ Viewers Slam Robyn Brown for ‘Insulting the Audience’s Intelligence

Sister Wives viewers are processing the heartbreaking details of the Brown family breakup as season 17 ends. Much has occurred between the clan’s core adult members: Kody, Robyn, Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown. However, in a new teaser for the three-part Sister Wives one-on-one, Robyn Brown was criticized for “insulting the audience’s intelligence” after professing her close relationship with Kody resulted from being rejected by the other women in his life.

Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | YouTube/TLC

Robyn Brown claims her sister wives ‘handed’ Kody over to her

In a teaser for next Sunday’s Sister Wives one-on-one finale recap, Robyn shares how she became Kody’s primary wife. Although she is his legal spouse, as a sister wife, Robyn was supposed to share her husband with three other women.

However, after 17 seasons, it appears that Kody and Robyn live a monogamist lifestyle. This devotion to each other has left Kody’s three spiritual wives on the fringe of his life. Christine left due to Kody “playing favorites” with Robyn. Janelle said that Kody alluded that if he were more “like Robyn,” their marriage would have survived. Meri has been emotionally estranged from Kody and has not commented on Robyn’s relationship with her former legal spouse.

Robyn told one-on-one host Sukanya Krishnan that she didn’t ask to be Kody’s number-one wife. She defended herself and stated, “They handed him to me and said, ‘We don’t want to spend time with him, basically.'”

Sister Wives fans recoiled at this information, calling Robyn Brown out for “insulting the audience’s intelligence” after several seasons where both Christine and Janelle and their adult children viewed Robyn and Kody’s relationship differently.

‘Sister Wives’ fans slam Robyn Brown for her version of the Brown family breakdown

Some Sister Wives fans took offense at Robyn’s statement. The facts presented throughout 17 seasons of the series appear otherwise. In allowing TLC to film their everyday activities, the current version of events retold by Kody and Robyn doesn’t seem to align with the videotape.

Fans shared their frustration with this revelation and Robyn’s overall behavior in a Reddit post.

“Robyn says; the wives handed Kody to her, saying they don’t want him. She’s such a manipulative person. They all complained about how he didn’t spend enough time with him and their kids. They left after he showed them Robyn and her kids are the only ones who matter,” deduced one fan.

“It pissed me off when she said that. Robyn manipulated the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation to create a massive divide in the family, then pretended she had nothing to do with it. How her kids are treated vs. Kody’s other children is heartbreaking, and she plays dumb like she has nothing to do with it. She’s insulting the audience’s intelligence,” wrote a second viewer.

“I would bet money Robyn came up with that story, and he believes it,” a third fan claimed. “This episode showed me how Robyn plays Kody. Kody apologized for trying to push them away because he was angry with Christine. He realized it was wrong.”

They continued, “Robyn goes on to convince him that he’s been through so much rejection these past few years with his kids. So that pushed him over the edge or something like that. She gets in his head and makes excuses, but it’s always someone else’s fault, not hers or Kody’s. She lies and manipulates all the time, then starts crying.”

There will be three parts to the TLC one-on-one episodes

With us or against us? A line is drawn in the sand on a new #SisterWives, starting now. pic.twitter.com/1Rn98urTIx — TLC Network (@TLC) December 12, 2022

TLC has brought back season 16 one-on-one host Sukanya Krishnan to host the final three episodes of season 17. Krishnan, a veteran news journalist, hosts separate interviews with the five stars of the reality television series.

In a trailer for the in-depth discussions, Janelle Brown reveals that she and Kody have separated following fan speculation throughout the season. Before she drops the news, Kody shares his own take on the matter.

“Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me,” he says.

Janelle elaborates on the situation, saying, “I think if we both sat down, we’d look at each other and say, ‘Really?’ We’ve been separated for several months.”

The Sister Wives one-on-one airs in three installments, beginning December 18. Following the first episode are two parts airing on January 1 and 8, 2023, at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.