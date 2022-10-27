The 6 Most Beloved Luke Danes ‘Gilmore Girls’ Episodes

As much a fixture of Gilmore Girls as the fast-talking, coffee-chugging Gilmores themselves, Luke Danes appears in every episode of the original series’ seven seasons. Furthermore, he appeared in all four installments of the Gilmore Girls reboot, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Without question, Scott Patterson’s Luke plays an intricate and unforgettable role in both Lorelai’s and Rory’s stories.

Here’s a list of the Gilmore Girls episodes in which Luke is at his very best.

6. “Pilot”

Gilmore Girls wastes no time introducing Luke in the pilot episode of the series. In the show’s first moments (even before the opening credits), Lorelai (Lauren Graham) is seen entering Luke’s diner.

In what would become one of the show’s longest-running bits, Lorelai begs for more coffee, and Luke acquiesces. The scene is short, but Luke’s trademark grumpy exterior and soft spot for Lorelai are established quickly … as is their chemistry.

5. “In the Clamor and the Clangor,” season 4, episode 11

In one of Lorelai and Luke’s best scenes, the bells of Stars Hollow’s church have been fixed, and though initially enamored by the ringing, the town is soon on the verge of madness.

Lorelai and Luke soon set off on a stealth mission to re-break the bells, and Lorelai takes the opportunity to press Luke for details about his pseudo-move-in with Nicole.

The episode is among Luke’s best because not only does it show that Luke is forever Lorelai’s ride-or-die, but it also reveals that Luke has finally turned the tables on Lorelai. After watching Lorelai almost marry Max, Luke sees Lorelai’s distress over his relationship with Nicole and asks, “Why do you care?”

4. “Raincoats and Recipes,” season 4, episode 22

As one of the most beloved Gilmore Girls episodes of all time, Luke particularly shines in season four’s season finale, “Raincoats and Recipes.” After coming to terms with his feelings for Lorelai, Luke begins to make his intentions known in a series of dashing ways that cause Lorelai to become hilariously unsettled. The episode ends with Luke and Lorelai’s first kiss, but it certainly would not be their last.

3. “Written in the Stars,” season 5, episode 3

This was the one—the episode that fans had been waiting for. After five long seasons (plus the first two episodes of the fifth season, but who’s counting?) of watching Luke’s unshakable devotion to Lorelai, the pair finally go on their first date.

For the occasion, Luke takes Lorelai to his favorite quirky restaurant outside of Stars Hollow. Once there, he shows her a newspaper horoscope that Lorelai had given him years before that he kept and carried with him all the while. “Lorelai,” Luke tells her, handing her the horoscope, “this thing we’re doing here, me, you … I just want you to know I’m in. I am all in.”

2. “Fall,” Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Episode 4

Luke’s journey on Gilmore Girls was epic, even through the very last episode. In the final scenes of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, viewers finally, finally, get to see Luke and Lorelai’s wedding.

The pair’s journey was a long road that often showcased the characters’ social differences, namely that Lorelai is hugely involved in everything Stars Hollow, while Luke prefers to avoid many of the town’s elaborate fiascos.

Considering this, the wedding—though originally imagined to be a much larger affair—seemed on point. Incredibly beautiful yet intensely private, Luke and Lorelai’s wedding gave Gilmore Girls fans what they had longed for since the very beginning.

1. “Bon Voyage,” season 7, episode 22

Luke is never better than he is in the Gilmore Girls season 7 finale, “Bon Voyage.” Following Rory’s graduation from Yale, Luke heads the town’s efforts to throw a huge graduation/bon voyage party for her.

The episode showcases everything that fans love about Luke: Despite all the ups and downs, he will always be there for the women he loves: both Lorelai and Rory. The episode is touching, and Luke is at his most swoon-worthy—a detail that is not lost on Lorelai.

And just as the series began with them, so does it end with Lorelai and Luke and their epic kiss. The series end (reboot notwithstanding) was perfect as the episode was a bon voyage to viewers too, and showed that Luke was, and had always been, the perfect match for the Gilmore girls.

