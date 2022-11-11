‘Slumberland’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Jason Momoa Film

Aquaman’s Jason Momoa playing Slumberland’s centaur-like dream guide? Sure, why not.

Set in the Pacific Northwest, Slumberland follows Nemo, a young girl orphaned after her father is lost at sea. Sent to live with her uncle Phillip in the city, Nemo struggles with new obstacles. She attends school for the first time and longs for her childhood home. That is until she meets her guide to the dream world and sets off on a quest to find her dad.

Directed by The Hunger Games director, Francis Lawrence, and based on the comic strip by Winsor McCay, Netflix’s Slumberland looks poised to deliver all the family feels this holiday with its November 11 streaming release. Here’s a look at Slumberland’s cast and the characters they will play.

Jason Momoa as Flip in ‘Slumberland’

Momoa leads Slumberland’s cast and is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. To many, Momoa’s breakout role is considered his portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen’s steamy lover, Khal Drogo, in Game of Thrones. However, Momoa’s acting career began long before that.

His first credited acting role came in 1999 as Baywatch series regular Jason Ioane. Momoa then followed up with starring roles in North Shore and Stargate: Atlantis before landing the role of Conan in Conan the Barbarian in 2011.

Following his career-changing role on Game of Thrones, Momoa became the DCEU’s Aquaman, the role he is likely best known for now. He’s played the iconic character in several of the franchise’s films including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Aquaman, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The 43-year-old will continue his work in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Additionally, Momoa stars in Apple TV+’s Emmy-nominated series, See.

Embracing a more light-hearted, jovial role in Slumberland, Momoa plays Nemo’s guide, Flip. Decked out with horns, fangs, and impractical yet character-enhancing floppy shoes, Flip takes Nemo on a treasure hunt through the colorful, whimsical world of dreams but looks to teach her a lot about the real world during their adventures together.

Marlow Barkley

Newcomer Marlow Barkley plays Slumberland’s Nemo. Orphaned after her father’s disappearance, Nemo struggles to adapt to her new life in the city with her awkward Uncle Phillip. Attending school for the first time, Nemo feels like an outsider. Then, Flip arrives, and she embarks on a journey through the dream world.

But as the lovable pair journeys further into the world of dreams in search of a treasure that will allow Nemo to see her father again, Nemo finds that she doesn’t want to wake up.

Though Slumberland is Barkley’s first foray into the film world, the young actress has previously been seen in the series, Single Parents. Next, she will star alongside Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in the upcoming holiday movie, Spirited.

Chris O’Dowd

Playing Nemo’s awkward uncle Phillip in Slumberland is Chris O’Dowd. The actor is best known for his roles as Rhodes in 2011’s Bridesmaids and Miles Daly in Epix’s Get Shorty. O’Dowd also starred opposite Melissa McCarthy in 2021’s The Starling.

Kyle Chandler

Kyle Chandler Joins Jason Momoa In Netflix’s ‘Slumberland’ https://t.co/CgSkzUnpGt — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 12, 2020

Last but certainly not least, Emmy-award-winning Bloodline actor Kyle Chandler plays Nemo’s father in Slumberland. Chandler’s breakout role is likely considered his portrayal of Eric Taylor in the beloved series Friday Night Lights.

Since then, Chandler has been consistently appearing in major hits like Super 8, Argo, Zero Dark Thirty, The Spectacular Now, The Wolf of Wall Street, Manchester by the Sea, and the King Kong franchise.

Judging from the Slumberland trailer, Chandler’s character looks to have had his own adventures with Flip before becoming Nemo’s dad. He may be the key to her living a happy life in the waking world once again.