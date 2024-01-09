Smokey Robinson covered one of The Beatles’ songs on a Miracles album. The tune was bigger in the United States than it was in the United Kingdom.

The Beatles‘ songs are so great even Smokey Robinson is in awe of them. He named one of his favorite Beatles songs. Incidentally, The Miracles performed the tune on television. The song in question was much more popular in the United States than it was in the United Kingdom.

Smokey Robinson sang 1 Beatles song on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

During a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Robinson was asked to name his favorite song by The Beatles. “They wrote so many great songs,” he replied. “I think one of my favorites, off the top of my head, would be ‘Yesterday.’ I used to sing ‘Yesterday’ with The Miracles. In fact, we sang it on The Ed Sullivan Show.” A cover of “Yesterday” appeared on The Miracles’ album Special Occasion. The cover features a string section that sounds nothing like The Beatles’, as well as some beautiful harmonies from The Miracles.

Robinson was asked about his overall taste in music. “I listen to everything,” he revealed. “Man, I grew up in a home where I had a great dose of music. There was a lot of classical, like Beethoven and Chopin, but I also heard everything from gospel to jazz to blues. What I listen to now depends on my mood.” He said he might not listen to anything but classical music for a whole week. Other times, he focuses totally on R&B or smooth jazz.

The Fab Four covered 1 of Smokey Robinson’s songs during their early years

Robinson was asked what it was like to hear The Beatles cover his song “You’ve Really Got a Hold On Me.” “I don’t recall the first time, but every time for me is the first time on that, man,” he said. “It was just a joy.” The Fab Four’s rendition appeared on their early album With the Beatles.

Robinson discussed his feelings about other singers recording his songs. “As a songwriter, man, I want people to record my songs,” he said. “I want people to sing my songs forever. I just got through talking about Beethoven and Chopin and those guys. I want to be like that, man. Five hundred years from now, I hope people are still listening and playing my music.”

How The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ performed in the United States and the United Kingdom

The Beatles’ “Yesterday” was a huge hit in the United States. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks, staying on the chart for 11 weeks. The tune appeared on the album 1962–1966. That record reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 182 weeks.

For whatever reason, the ballad was far less popular in the United Kingdom. According to The Official Charts Company, “Yesterday” reached No. 8 in the U.K., lasting a total of nine weeks. Meanwhile, 1962–1966 peaked at No. 3 in the U.S. and remained on the chart for 167 weeks.

“Yesterday” is one of the best songs ever written and even a legend like Robinson appreciated its greatness.