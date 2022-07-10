‘sMothered’ Season 4 Premieres August 8 on TLC: Which Moms and Daughters Will Return?

TL;DR:

sMothered Season 4 premieres August 8.

The TLC reality series focuses on women who have unusually close relationships with their mothers.

New seasons of My Big Fat Fabulous Life and 7 Little Johnstons also premiere in August 2022.

From sharing bath water to sharing boyfriends, these mother/daughter duos take the word “close” to a whooole new level ? Get ready for drama like you’ve never seen it before on an all new season of #sMothered, premiering Monday, August 8 at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/3GcYIzmPlo — TLC Network (@TLC) July 7, 2022

More cringe-worthy mom-and-daughter moments are coming to TLC. A new season of sMothered premieres August 8. Here’s what we know so far.

‘sMothered’ returns for a fourth season on TLC

TLC announced the return of sMothered in a July 7 tweet.

“From sharing bath water to sharing boyfriends, these mother/daughter duos take the word ‘close’ to a whooole new level Get ready for drama like you’ve never seen it before,” the announcement read.

The new episodes begin airing Monday, August 8 at 9 p.m. ET. Several mom-daughter pairs from previous seasons will return, including Sunhe and Angelica; Kathy and Cristina; Dawn and Cher; and Lisa and Lauren.

The moms continue to push boundaries in the new season of ‘sMothered’

Cristina and Kathy from ‘sMothered’ | TLC via YouTube

RELATED: ‘sMothered’: What Other Reality Show Has Mother-Daughter Duo Dawn and Cher Been On In The Past?

Viewers can expect more boundary-pushing moments in sMothered Season 4, the trailer TLC shared on Twitter indicates.

Christina and Kathy, who’ve been on the show since its first season, are still ultra-close. But based on the trailer, Cristina seems to want there to be some boundaries in their relationship, with discussions of her sex life off-limits. Kathy, however, has other ideas.

Dawn and her daughter Cher are also back for season 4. For these two, quality time together means perfecting their pole dancing moves. But things get tense when Cher and her husband go shopping for a new home and Dawn gets into it with Cher’s mother-in-law.

Lisa and Lauren, who joined the show in season 3, will also return. In the new episodes, Lauren is pregnant and her wife Laura Leigh ends up feeling pushed to the side due to Lisa’s overbearing nature.

“If I don’t stop her, she’ll try to slide in like she’s the other mother,” Laura Leigh says. “And that’s not happening.”

Finally, there are Angelica and her mom Sunhe, who’ve also been on the show since season 1. Angelica’s husband Jason is at the end of his rope when it comes to Sunhe’s meddling in his relationship with his wife and daughter. “I don’t know how much more of this I can really take,” he says.

New cast members include a mom and daughter who admit they’ve accidentally dated the same guy in the past and – in a first for the show – a mother and her transgender daughter.

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ and ‘7 Little Johnstons’ also premiere in August on TLC

Also returning to TLC this August are My Big Fat Fabulous Life and 7 Little Johnstons.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 premieres Tuesday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET. In the new episodes, Whitney deals with a family crisis and takes a trip to the Caribbean.

New episodes of 7 Little Johnstons begin airing Tuesday, August 16 at 9 p.m. ET. The Johnston family is dealing with fresh challenges this season, with Trent and Amber wondering if Jonah’s anxiety means he should move home and Liz and Brice thinking about taking their relationship to the next level by moving in together.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ​​‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Season 2 Confirmed, Star Has Revealed