Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson

Snoop Dogg is one of the most beloved rappers of all time. In addition to his chart-topping success, the hip-hop star has developed an iconic reputation for his love of cannabis. Snoop Dogg has since introduced his own line of products tied to weed. But even he has to concede that country music legend Willie Nelson has him beat when it comes to his smoking prowess.

Snoop Dogg calls Willie Nelson ‘the greatest smoker of all time’

Snoop Dogg’s wild life story includes his time as a gang member prior to his music career, his stints in jail, and his many successful business ventures. But in a 2018 interview on The Howard Stern Show, he set the record straight about one thing. While Snoop Dogg is often associated with smoking weed, he considers Nelson to be the “great smoker of all time.”

But exactly what qualifications does one have to have to earn such a title? “Sustaining, maintaining, being relevant, keeping your mind right, keeping your body right, still able to move, still able to perform, and able to smoke at high levels when necessary,” Snoop Dogg explained to host Howard Stern. In fact, their mutual love for weed played a role in bringing the artists together.

Snoop Dogg once described being ‘smoked out’ by Willie Nelson

Snoop Dogg also opened up to Stern about his first meeting with Nelson. The rapper was the one who wanted to meet Nelson, and the pair of artists immediately hit it off. In fact, in 2009, Snoop Dogg revealed on Twitter that Nelson was the only person who rivaled his own experience with smoking weed. Nelson confirmed Snoop Dogg’s claim and the details involved.

“That was over in Amsterdam! I called Snoop, and I said, ‘Hey buddy, you gotta come over here. This is where it’s at!’ So he came over, and we hit every bar, every smoke place in Amsterdam. We had a helluva time,” Nelson commented on Snoop Dogg’s post, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson have continued to cross paths

In 2021, Nelson told San Antonio TV station KSAT (via ET Canada) he has officially stopped smoking weed due to health issues. But he’s found another way to ensure he can enjoy his favorite pastime without compromising his ability to breathe and perform his music.

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past,” Nelson said. “So breathing is a little more difficult these days. And I have to be careful. … I don’t smoke anymore. I take better care of myself now than I did then,” though he does use a vaporizer to keep enjoying weed. Still, he and Snoop Dogg – as the rapper hilariously recalled to Stern – will always have the memories.

“We were just hanging out in his hotel room,” he told Stern in 2018, reaffirming Nelson’s status as the only person to out-smoke him.

“I played dominoes with him, and he beat my a– while smoking with me and passing a blunt, a bong, a joint. I’m like, ‘Willie, there’s too much s–t going on. I can’t think and do all of this at the same time.’”

