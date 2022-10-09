Snoop Dogg Believes Tupac and Biggie Would Be On Jay-Z and Nas’ Level Today

California rapper Snoop Dogg rose to prominence in the early 1990s. At the time, Tupac Shakur had made a name for himself on the West Coast as an MC, while on the East Coast, The Notorious B.I.G. was on the come-up in New York City. Both Tupac and Biggie died a few years later as their stars were on the rise, and when Snoop thinks about where their lives and careers would be today, the “Gin & Juice” rapper has no doubt that they would be massive entertainment moguls if they were still alive.

Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. died in the 1990s

Tupac Shakur first started rapping in the late 1980s, releasing his debut album 2Pacalypse Now in 1991. Soon, Tupac began making a name for himself beyond the world of music: he began to work as an actor, appearing in films such as Poetic Justice opposite fellow music star Janet Jackson.

The Notorious B.I.G., meanwhile, burst onto the scene in 1993 and released his smash debut album Ready to Die in 1994. Biggie revitalized East Coast hip-hop at a time when the West Coast was asserting its domination over where hip-hop began in NYC.

Tupac and Biggie were friends at one point, but their friendship eventually soured. Tupac was eventually shot and killed in September 1996, while Biggie was gunned down six months later in March 1997.

Snoop Dogg believes Biggie and Tupac would be massive stars today

Snoop Dogg reflected on Biggie and Tupac’s legacy — and what it could have become had they lived — in a 2022 appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s podcast K[no]w Mercy. According to Snoop, he believes they would have become moguls in music and beyond, rivaling the likes of Jay-Z and Nas today.

“Look at the peers. Biggie and Tupac are peers with Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Nas, and I think that’s about it,” Snoop said. “‘Cause everybody else was before us or after us.”

“Nas and Jay-Z, they still here. Snoop Dogg is still here, but Tupac and Biggie not here,” he continued. “So, what is Nas doing? He’s dropping bomb-a** albums, done great business deals, a great venture capitalist, he went to the tech side of the game in the Bay Area and made great moves.”

Jay-Z, meanwhile, has expanded his footprint beyond the world of music with ventures including Armand di Brignac champagne and his own line of cannabis products. Snoop Dogg has done just about everything in entertainment in beyond: he launched his own football league, has appeared in movies and TV shows, and even has his own brand of cereal.

Snoop Dogg bought Death Row Records

Snoop’s latest big venture took place earlier in 2022 after his headlining performance at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Snoop purchased Death Row Records in an attempt to regain his masters from his early career, and has big plans for the label.

“Death Row Records should be the most prolific, dominant, business-minded companies to come out of the West Coast,” he said firmly.

