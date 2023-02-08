Snoop Dogg Called Out the Grammys for Snubbing Him His Entire Career

Hit-making rapper Snoop Dogg has been around for three decades as he’s soundtracked people’s lives with songs like “Gin & Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” But despite his years of contributions to hip-hop, Snoop has yet to be honored by the Recording Academy with a Grammy Award for his accomplishments.

Snoop Dogg | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg debuted in 1992

Snoop Dogg first started rapping in the early 1990s. At the time, the West Coast was becoming a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop, as Tupac Shakur and N.W.A. rose to prominence (and later, with N.W.A. members Dr. Dre and Ice Cube’s solo careers). He eventually linked up with Dr. Dre, who signed him to his record label, Death Row Records. Snoop’s debut album Doggystyle was released via Death Row in 1993.

Snoop remained a part of Death Row throughout the ’90s, releasing albums such as Tha Doggfather and Dead Man Walkin’.

In 2004, Snoop Dogg released his popular collab with Pharrell Williams, “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” The song went on to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming both artists’ first No. 1 hit.

Snoop Dogg has 20 Grammy nominations and 0 wins

Despite his musical contributions over the years, Snoop Dogg has never won a Grammy Award for his work. Following the 2023 Grammy Awards, Snoop took to Instagram to share some stats about rappers and their Grammy wins. Jay-Z and Kanye West are tied for the most Grammy wins for a rapper with 24, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Pharrell. Snoop aired his thoughts in the caption: “Snoop Dogg. 20 nominations. 0 wins.”

Snoop reflected on his Grammy snubs in a 2018 episode of the Now What? podcast.

“I don’t focus on awards. But motherf****rs just be bringin’ it up to me, and it make me mad when a n**** bring it up to me ’cause I don’t pay attention to it,” Snoop said honestly. “N****’s like, ‘You know you got nominated 15 times for a Grammy,’ and I’m like, ‘I ain’t trippin.’ And then when it got to 17, I was like, ‘Huh? Hold on.’ Then I started looking at the n****s I lost to and I was like, ‘Hold on, cuz.’ Then I started trippin’.”

“I’m athletic too. So I’m like, ‘I’m better than you, n****,” he added. “It’s bulls***.”

Snoop is a successful businessman today

Snoop’s success extends far beyond the world music today. Over the years, he’s launched several businesses, from a line of cannabis products to a toy store in Los Angeles. He’s also shared his passion for youth sports, founding the Snoop Youth Football League in 2005 and supporting youth football teams across southern California.

Snoop’s work as a coach and mentor was the subject of the Netflix docuseries Coach Snoop. Snoop has also appeared in shows such as Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge, where the “From The D 2 The LBC” rapper teamed up with celebrity chef Martha Stewart to create unique dishes. He even created his own children’s show titled Doggyland.