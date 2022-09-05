Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre Won an Emmy Award For Their Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hip-hop icons Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre took over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in February 2022 for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. The show was an ode to the genre as five celebrated artists (and a few special guests) came together for an unforgettable performance. The fearsome fivesome ended up winning two Emmy Awards for their performance.

Eminem, left, along with Dr Dre, center, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg | Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show featured an all-star lineup of performers, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar sharing the stage as they performed some of their biggest hits.

The performance was designed to honor the hip-hop genre, set to celebrate its 50th birthday in 2023. The show took place not far from where Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg grew up in Southern California.

The Super Bowl halftime show won three Emmy Awards

The Super Bowl halftime show has been nominated at the Emmy Awards before. In 2020, for example, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s halftime show was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), and won awards for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special.

The 2022 halftime show made history as the first halftime show to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The show also won awards for Outstanding Production Design For a Variety Special and Outstanding Music Direction.

Executive producer Jesse Collins shouted out Jay-Z, who was part of the honorees as the founder of Roc Nation, in his acceptance speech for the award.

“I am nervous, man. Jay is watching,” he said. “First on behalf of the fellow executive producers and our performers, we would like to thank the Television Academy for this incredible honor. It’s amazing. This is the first time this show has ever won this award and it’s so incredible to be a part of this moment. It took an incredible team to pull this together and I thank you all.”

It was the first Super Bowl halftime show to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special

While halftime shows have won Emmy Awards before, Super Bowl LVI marked the first time it won for the Outstanding Variety Special category. The show’s director, Hamish Hamilton, told Billboard about what made the show so different.

“It was one of, if not the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows ever,” Hamilton said. “That [artist] lineup changed the world – they changed music, they changed politics, they changed the way that we dress, they had a seismic influence in music, culture and beyond and not one of them had been on a Super Bowl bill before, and all of a sudden they’re all on the same Super Bowl bill, and by the way it’s [near] Compton, where some of this started, where Dre started, literally this is his backyard. And, of course, you’ve got the home team in the final. It was a hip-hop L.A. Super Bowl once-in-a-lifetime moment. It just had everything extra going for it, from that first shot of Dre in his studio in Compton.”

While none of the artists had headlined the Super Bowl before, Mary J. Blige made a brief appearance in the 2001 halftime show during Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

RELATED: Dr. Dre Almost Backed Out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show Until Jay-Z and Nas Convinced Him to Do It