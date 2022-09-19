A Snoop Dogg Funko Store Is Coming to Los Angeles

Hit-making rapper Snoop Dogg has shown over the years that his marketability extends far beyond the world of music. From his own youth football league to his own cereal, Snoop Dogg has made his mark seemingly everywhere. His latest business venture is a one-of-a-kind Funko store featuring Snoop Dogg figurines.

Snoop Dogg is launching his own Funko store

According to AllHipHop, popular toy company Funko is partnering with Snoop Dogg to open a Snoop Dogg-themed store in Los Angeles, set to open in January 2023. The store, which will be named “Tha Dogg House,” will feature a mural of Snoop as well as with life-sized Funko Pop! figures.

“This new store stays true to who I am as an entrepreneur and rapper,” the rapper said in a press release. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it, to touch it, to feel it. Once you see it, it’s like no other thing in the world. Tha Dogg House will blow your mind.”

The specialty Funko store will open next to Snoop Dogg’s already-existing clothing store near Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Funko’s CEO Andrew Perlmutter also expressed his excitement about the collaboration with the “Gin & Juice” rapper. “Snoop Dogg is an entertainment powerhouse and remains one of the most innovative and versatile figures in the entertainment industry,” Perlmutter said. “We look forward to the debut of our newest retail experience and our partnership with Snoop whose expertise and impact on pop culture further elevates the brand’s opportunity to connect with fandoms within music and sports.”

The location is important for Snoop

The location of Tha Dogg House itself is significant: Snoop performed at SoFi Stadium along with fellow hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

The halftime show made history by winning the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, becoming the first Super Bowl halftime show to achieve the feat. As a result, Snoop — along with his fellow performers — became Emmy-winning entertainers.

Snoop Dogg’s other business ventures

Snoop Dogg has taken his name outside of the world of rap throughout the years. Back in 2005, he created the Snoop Youth Football League in Southern California; the league was the focus of his Netflix series Coach Snoop.

In 2015, he launched his own line of cannabis flower products, Leafs by Snoop; that same year, he invested in California-based cannabis delivery startup Eaze. With his launch of Leafs, Snoop became the first major celebrity to have their own line of cannabis products.

In 2019, Snoop Dogg ventured into the world of esports with his own league, the Gangsta Gaming League. Artists such as Drake, The Weeknd, and Jennifer Lopez have all made investments in the booming esports industry.

Snoop has also written his own cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen. He also famously teamed up with Martha Stewart for their own show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, complete with an accompanying cookbook.

