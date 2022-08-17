Snoop Dogg Launched His Own Brand of Cereal Called ‘Snoop Loopz’

Rapper and mogul Snoop Dogg has branched out beyond the world of music in his career to launch several successful business ventures. His latest project brings him into the food space, as the “Gin & Juice” rapper launches Snoop Loopz, his own brand of cereal.

Snoop Dogg created his own cereal, Snoop Loopz

In August 2022, Snoop’s business partner, fellow rapper Master P, took to Instagram to announce their new product, Snoop Loopz. The cereal is made by Broadus Foods, Snoop Dogg’s food production company.

“Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game, Snoop Loopz,” he said. “We’re taking over the grocery stores.”

Broadus Foods was co-founded by Snoop and Master P and carries a wide variety of Mama Snoop’s breakfast products, including cereal, oatmeal, pancake mix, and syrup. Proceeds for food sales go to the charitable organization Door of Hope, which helps homeless families in the Los Angeles area.

Master P noted the charitable nature of the product. “The more we make the more we give,” he said, noting the cereal tastes “Berry delicious fo shizzle!”

Jack White is curious about the cereal

One other artist who was intrigued about the new launch was singer Jack White. He took to his own Instagram to share a photo of the product and his musings on its creation.

“I would like to personally congratulate Snoop Dogg on his new cereal release and a pat on the back for its charitable benefits that it will be producing, nice one,” White wrote. “But I do have a couple of important questions about the box that the cereal is delivered to customers in.”

“In the press release from Broadus Foods, the photo of the cereal box contains the words ‘MORE MARSHMALLOWS.’ More than what?” he asked. “If this is in fact a brand new cereal, it can’t be more marshmallows than ‘before.’ Is it a statement that this cereal has more marshmallows than say… a bag of sand, or a typical caesar salad? Or, is it a DEMAND from Snoop Dogg himself that we just have more marshmallows in this world in general? That last theory is my hope.”

Snoop Dogg’s other food ventures

Over the years, Snoop Dogg has left his footprint in various other industries besides music, including cannabis, e-sports, and even pornography.

He also is no stranger to the culinary space. He’s partnered with the wine brand 19 Crimes for years to sell a collection including a rosé and a red blend. He also famously hosted VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party alongside celebrity chef Martha Stewart. The show ended up getting nominated for an Emmy.

In 2018, Snoop wrote a cookbook of his own. Titled From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen, the book was a bestseller on Amazon and showed Snoop’s talents beyond the stage and the recording booth.

