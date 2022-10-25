Snoop Dogg Was Living in His Car as a Teenager Before It Was Towed Away

Snoop Dogg might be a hip-hop icon now. But the rapper definitely faced his share of adversity on his road to becoming a chart-topping entertainer. Long before taking on his famous stage name, Snoop Dogg even found himself living in his car as a teen. That lifestyle didn’t last long, though, as the future superstar eventually found his vehicle being towed away.

Snoop Dogg’s mother kicked him out of her house at age 17

Snoop Dogg during Sean “Diddy” Combs and Snoop Dogg in Concert at The Point in Dublin – March 31, 2007 at The Point in Dublin, Ireland. | Phillip Massey/FilmMagic

It’s no secret that Snoop Dogg had frequent run-ins with the law early in his life. The rapper even divulged his experience as a member of a gang during a 2018 interview on The Howard Stern Show. In fact, his criminal activity caused trouble at home for the rapper and his mother.

“It got to a point that when my mother kicked me out because she felt like I was bringing too much drama to her house with people wanting me and the people I hung around. It just didn’t mix. So she was like, ‘You got to get out.’ … I had just turned 17.”

Teenage Snoop Dogg ended up staying setting up an arrangement with a neighbor wherein he could stay at her house in exchange for “a few pieces of crack.” But that only lasted for a while.

Snoop Dogg ended up living out of his car until it was towed away

Eventually, Snoop Dogg lived out of his car. But that move only lasted for a few months, as the rapper told host Howard Stern during the same interview.

“Then I moved into my car. I had an automobile. Then one night, maybe six months after my mama kicked me out, my car was parked on the wrong side of the street with all my clothes in it and all my dope in it and it got towed away.”

With nothing left, Snoop Dogg was left in a worse spot than ever before. Soon thereafter, he wound up getting sent to jail at age 18. And upon his release, the rapper turned to music.

Snoop Dogg released his 19th studio album in 2022

Freestyling with his friends ultimately caught the attention of Dr. Dre – already a respected rapper and producer, thanks to his time with N.W.A. He included the artist on his debut solo album, 1992’s The Chronic, and produced Snoop Dogg’s own first album, the following year’s Doggystyle. And his career has only continued to grow in the decades since.

In fact, Snoop Dogg released his nineteenth studio album in 2022. And he has another one – a Doggystyle companion album titled Missionary, again with Dr. Dre producing – on the way. Add that to his acting career, his role as a record executive, his investments, his own brand of cannabis products, and assorted other business ventures, and the man is a bonafide entrepreneur.

