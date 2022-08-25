Snoop Dogg Has a New Children’s Show Called ‘Doggyland’

Rapper and business mogul Snoop Dogg has expanded his empire beyond the world of music throughout his three-decade career. His latest project isn’t a new album, but a new TV show. And while Snoop has had his own show before, this one is made specifically for children.

Snoop Dogg’s music career

Snoop Dogg was one of the West Coast’s most prominent rappers in the early 1990s, as artists like Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre showed that California hip-hop could compete with the likes of the East Coast’s. Snoop Dogg signed with Death Row Records, the label started by Dr. Dre and Suge Knight and which boasted Tupac on its roster.

Over the next three decades, Snoop Dogg became a household name thanks to his hit songs and, in more recent years, for his curious ventures like his cooking show with celebrity chef Martha Stewart.

In 2022, Snoop was one of five hip-hop legends who took the stage at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in Inglewood, California. Snoop was joined by Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and longtime friend and collaborator Dr. Dre.

Snoop Dogg has a kids’ show called ‘Doggyland’

Now, Snoop is bringing his legacy to the kids. In August 2022, he launched his kids’ show, formally titled Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes. The YouTube series is done in partnership with frequent collaborator October London and and Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry, Claude Brooks.

The show centers around the characters Bow Wizzle (voiced by Snoop), Wags, Yap Yap, Chow Wow and Barks-A-Lot and is meant to “promote social emotional development as well as age related cognitive development” in pre-school children.

“When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, Hip Hop Harry, which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer and writer,” Snoop said in a statement.

Doggyland is as educational as it is stimulating. The show covers a wide range of engaging topics such as letters, numbers, colors, animals, hygiene, and accepting others.

Snoop always wanted a kids’ show

For Snoop, getting to create a kids’ show was an exciting project for the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper.

“As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children,” he said. “We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.”

“I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters.”

New episodes of Doggyland are released every Tuesday.

Snoop’s other ventures

Over the years, Snoop Dogg has dabbled in various industries, from e-sports to wine.

Prior to the premiere of Doggyland, he made his mark in the breakfast world: he launched Snoop Loopz, his own brand of cereal.

If you’d like to prepare some of Snoop’s favorite meals yourself, you can pick up a copy of his solo cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen.

