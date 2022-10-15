Snoop Dogg Smoked His 1st Ever Blunt With Tupac, Long Before Paying a Professional Blunt Roller Over $50K a Year

Fans of Snoop Dogg already know how much he has enjoyed cannabis over the years. In fact, even those who don’t listen to his music know that Snoop Dogg and smoking weed are synonymous. Yet, that doesn’t mean the rapper’s preferred method hasn’t evolved over time. In fact, his perspective on smoking weed changed dramatically after he crossed paths with Tupac Shakur.

Snoop Dogg | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg met Tupac Shakur at the ‘Poetic Justice’ wrap party

In a 2018 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Snoop Dogg explains that he first met Shakur at the wrap party for the film Poetic Justice. That 1993 movie – directed by John Singleton (Boyz N the Hood) – starred Shakur and Janet Jackson.

Although Snoop Dogg would later work with Singleton on the 2001 film Baby Boy, he had no involvement in Poetic Justice. But Snoop Dogg’s rising star status earned him admission to the wrap party. And at some point, Shakur began rapping, and Snoop Dogg followed suit.

Before either man knew it, they were sharing the spotlight together in an impromptu battle rap. Then when they were done – or as Snoop Dogg called it, as they were “getting cool” – the two rappers bonded over their love of weed.

Snoop Dogg has Tupac to thank for his love of blunts

Although Snoop Dogg might not have realized it at the time, this encounter had ramifications that lingered with the rapper from that point forward. Why? Because Shakur showed him a new way to smoke weed, as Snoop Dogg told host Howard Stern.

“I smoked my first blunt with Tupac. I’d never smoked a blunt before. I was smoking joints. … I said, ‘Hmm, this s**t tastes magical.’ … [Smoking weed] is a bridge, Howard. … I’ve met so many people and established so many relationships over a joint.”

For the uninitiated, a joint is simply ground cannabis rolled in hemp or rice paper. Meanwhile, a blunt is comprised of ground cannabis rolled in a cigar shell, often made with Swisher Sweets. The experience changed how Snoop Dogg would go on to smoke.

Snoop Dogg continues to smoke, though he’s toned it down a lot

Although Snoop Dogg has remained an avid cannabis aficionado, he admitted to Stern that he has wildly cut back the amount he smokes. However, the rapper still retains a professional blunt roller who earns a salary of more than $50,000 a year. That number has only increased over time, with Snoop Dogg giving his blunt roller a raise due to inflation.

Snoop Dogg has remained an active part of the hip-hop community for nearly 30 years. And his wealth of material over that time – he just released his 19th studio album in 2022 – is a testament to how much fans continue to return to his laid-back delivery and classic storytelling.

