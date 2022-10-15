Snoop Dogg is Smoking ‘A Lot’ Less Weed Than He Used to

Snoop Dogg has been a hip-hop mainstay for nearly 30 years. The rapper’s first studio album, Doggystyle, hit shelves in 1993. And since then, he’s remained one of the most prolific hip-hop superstars in the business.

In addition to his famous stage name, Snoop Dogg is widely known for his affection for cannabis. But in recent years, the rapper has admitted he’s slowed down just how much weed he smokes.

Snoop Dogg | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg is famous for smoking a ton of cannabis

Besides his incredible music career, Snoop Dogg has cultivated a wildly beloved image. The rapper has led a wild life that includes time as a gang member and jail time. With his laid-back vocal delivery, he’s also the perfect rapper to guide listeners along on a smooth beat.

But Snoop Dogg is nearly as famous for his marijuana use as he is his music. Snoop Dogg’s cannabis use has become a signature of his brand. The rapper and his favorite pastime are synonymous at this point.

Snoop Dogg even leaned into this by announcing his own brand of cannabis products in 2015. However, despite his continuing interest in cannabis, Snoop Dogg admits he isn’t smoking nearly as much as he once was.

Snoop Dogg has actually ‘slowed down’ how much he smokes

In a 2018 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Snoop Dogg addressed his own marijuana usage. While he confesses he was once way more dedicated to smoking weed, he has since toned down how much he indulges. In fact, he’s taken aback when fans expect him to go farther than he’s willing to.

“I think I slowed down a lot. What’s crazy is people expect me to smoke so much now. When the average connoisseur walks up to me, they expect me to smoke 24/7. You know what I’m saying? ‘Here, Snoop, I got something for you to try. And then try this. And then try this.’ I’m like, ‘Well, hold on. I’m not a robot.’”

It’s not hard to imagine one of Snoop Dogg’s fans approaching him and excitedly wanting him to indulge in their favorite strain. But it seems the rapper is more hesitant nowadays to overdo it now.

Snoop Dogg is a living hip-hop legend and slick businessman

Since his 1993 debut, Snoop Dogg has released 18 more studio albums as well as collaborative albums with folks like The Eastsidaz. And throughout it all, he has remained culturally relevant thanks to a variety of other business ventures, including cannabis products and other media ventures.

And as Complex reported, Snoop Dogg has been hard at work on a special project. As the rapper announced, he and Dr. Dre will be collaborating on Snoop’s upcoming album. Intended to mark 30 years since Doggystyle was released, the album is called Missionary. And it’s due for completion in 2022.

