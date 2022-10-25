Snoop Dogg Was Once Turned Away From a Club Playing His Own Song

Nowadays, Snoop Dogg might be a globally recognized hip-hop legend. But back in the early 1990s, the up-and-coming rapper had yet to achieve that level of fame. So before Snoop Dogg’s famous stage name became synonymous with West Coast hip hop, he found himself turned away from entering a club that was, ironically, playing his own breakout hit song.

Snoop Dogg landed his big break with Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’

Upon his release from jail in his early 20s, Snoop Dogg didn’t waste any time. In fact, he and his friends soon became freestyling and making their own homemade demo tapes. And with a voice as distinctive as his, it didn’t take long for Snoop Dogg to get noticed. Of course, it was Dr. Dre – founding member of the infamous hip-hop group N.W.A. – who gave the rising rapper his big break.

Dr. Dre produced Snoop Dogg’s 1993 debut album, Doggystyle. But even before that, he featured Snoop Dogg throughout his own landmark album, 1992’s The Chronic. The pair’s first collaboration, however, was the track “Deep Cover.” The tune served as the theme song to the 1992 action thriller of the same name starring Laurence Fishburne and Jeff Golblum.

Snoop Dogg was rejected by a club that was playing his music

As Snoop Dogg told The Howard Stern Show in 2018, it was this very song that was playing on that awkward night when the rapper was denied access to a nightclub.

“This is what it was. Me and the one of the homies, right, we was going to this club. It was actually Prince’s club, it was called the Glam Slam. So we’re downtown, and [“Deep Cover”] was on. It’s banging. So we walk up to the front, and the bodyguard’s like, ‘Hold on.’ And my homeboy’s like, ‘Hey, man, f*** that. That’s him on the song. Let him in the club.’ And the bodyguard’s like, ‘I don’t give a f*** about him or that song.’”

While it might seem funny in hindsight, no doubt Snoop Dogg was frustrated by the encounter. After all, the Glam Slam Club was a famous spot. Thankfully, the rapper wouldn’t have to wait long to be ushered into the VIP section without question.

Snoop Dogg continues to release new music into the 2020s

After Doggystyle became popular, Snoop Dogg kept the momentum going with countless new albums and guest appearances on other rappers’ songs. He even stretched into acting, appearing in tons of films and television shows over the years. Snoop Dogg even has various business interests, including his own brand of cannabis products. But his music career continues.

Rap always has been the foundation for Snoop Dogg’s success. And he’s definitely rewarded fans for sticking with him for nearly 30 years. His 2022 album BODR marked not only his return to Death Row Records – hence the title, short for “back on Death Row” – but his nineteenth studio album. Snoop Dogg is also currently back working with Dr. Dre on Missionary, a companion piece to Doggystyle.

