Snoop Dogg Said Willie Nelson Beat Him in Dominoes While Smoking Weed: ‘Willie, There’s Too Much S*** Going On’

Since he burst on the hip-hop scene in the early 1990s, Snoop Dogg has been pretty much synonymous with smoking weed. The rapper has made no secret of how much he enjoys cannabis and has long since embraced it as part of his professional image too.

However, despite Snoop Dogg’s love for smoking weed, even he admits he isn’t the best to ever do it. In fact, Willie Nelson even managed to beat him in dominoes while they were smoking together.

Why Willie Nelson is ‘the greatest smoker of all time’

In a 2018 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Snoop Dogg opened up about his personal and professional lives. And naturally, the conversation turned toward the rapper’s use of cannabis, which led to Snoop Dogg’s revelation that Nelson is by far the “greatest smoker” he’s ever seen, a claim he previously made on Twitter in 2009.

“That fact remains true to this day,” Snoop Dogg told Howard Stern.

“Willie Nelson is the greatest smoker of all time. … [He’s the best at] Sustaining, maintaining, being relevant, keeping your mind right, keeping your body right, still able to move, still able to perform, and able to smoke at high levels when necessary.”

How Snoop Dogg lost to Willie Nelson in dominoes

Given their mutual love for smoking weed, it’s no wonder the rapper hit it off with Nelson when they met. In fact, Snoop Dogg told Stern in 2018 that he and Nelson both wound up in Amsterdam at the same time one year, right around April 20, aka 420, the annual day in which cannabis users celebrate the substance and the lifestyle tied to it.

“We were in Amsterdam for 420 one year, out of all the places to be. He had a show on the 19th, and I had a show on the 20th. So this was the 18th when we were out there. We were just hanging out in his hotel room. … I played dominoes with him, and he beat my a** while smoking with me and passing a blunt, a bong, a joint. I’m like, ‘Willie, there’s too much s**t going on. I can’t think and do all of this at the same time.’”

Although Snoop Dogg remains in awe of Nelson’s ability to keep sharp through all that, the country singer has since given up smoking weed, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. Due to health reasons, he has switched to a vaporizer, allowing him to safeguard his lungs and continue his music career well into his late 80s.

Snoop Dogg continues to diversify his business interests

Snoop Dogg also admitted to Stern he isn’t smoking nearly as much as he used to. After all, the rapper is wildly busy even after nearly three decades in the spotlight. In addition to putting out his nineteenth studio album in 2022, Snoop Dogg has another one – a follow-up to his debut, Doggystyle, titled Missionary – in the works, with Dr. Dre once again producing.

And most surprisingly, Snoop Dogg also launched a YouTube channel for preschool children. On Doggyland, the rapper voices the lead character called Bow Wizzle on the web series, which focuses on merging childhood education with music and nursery rhymes.

“You can just be you and be accepted in Doggyland, and that’s what these characters represent, diversity so that kids can learn to love each other from the beginning because hate is what’s taught, love is what’s in their heart,” Snoop Dogg said in a video announcing the project.

