Some Fans Think Nicki Minaj Doesn’t ‘Deserve’ to Win the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs

Nicki Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The rapper and singer is also expected to perform at the show, which will take place on Aug. 28. Here’s what fans are saying about Minaj being honored with the prestigious award.

Nicki Minaj will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs

On Sunday, Aug. 28, Nicki Minaj will co-host the MTV Video Music Awards and accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. She will also perform live at the 2022 show for the first time in four years.

According to MTV, the honor is “also known as the Video Vanguard Award or the Lifetime Achievement Award … a merit given to recording artists and music video directors at the MTV Video Music Awards … It is presented by MTV for ‘outstanding contributions’ and ‘profound impact’ on music video and popular culture.”

While other VMAs are silver, the Vanguard Award is a gold-plated moonman trophy. Previous winners of the prestigious award include Madonna, David Bowie, Missy Elliott, and Jennifer Lopez.

The rapper is also nominated this year in the Best Hip Hop category for her single “Do We Have a Problem?” featuring Lil Baby.

Fans are reacting to Nicki Minaj winning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

In a Reddit thread titled, “Nicki Minaj to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs,” fans are debating whether or not the rapper is the best artist to receive the honor.

“Objectively she deserves the award, but Nicki sucks so f***ing much as a person that it’s hard to get too excited unfortunately,” wrote one fan, while another said, “I can’t think of another pop star that deserves it more tbh.”

Others said the win was “unexpected.” “Certainly an interesting choice, not who I would have expected tbh,” wrote one fan, while another said, “I definitely didn’t expect her but not mad about it.”

Others pointed out the controversy surrounding Minaj in recent years with comments like, “Nicki has been extremely controversial the past few years which adds another reason why you might not want to give her the award right now.”

Some questioned whether her work has made her worthy of the honor. “Is her videography really deserving of that? Besides Anaconda I don’t think many of her videos really impacted pop culture that much,” said one fan, while another commented, “Not to discredit but she doesn’t really have many of those iconic videos you’d imagine the recipient to have.”

Some fans named other artists they believe are more deserving of the award, and two musicians in particular kept coming up. “Honestly, this award should have gone to either Katy Perry or Eminem first – they’re both super overdue,” said one fan.

The ‘Super Freaky Girl’ rapper has been involved in a number of controversies

Before being honored with the Vanguard Award, Nicki Minaj was involved in several controversies that have turned some fans against her.

Arguably the most significant controversy is the legal drama surrounding her husband, Kenneth Petty. He was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 (per Nicki Swift). In 2002, he was charged in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson, pled guilty to manslaughter, and went to prison for seven years. Minaj has publicly defended her husband, outraging fans who have learned about Petty’s past.

Minaj has also been involved in feuds with several other artists, including Mariah Carey, Lil’ Kim, Cardi B, Remy Ma, and even her “Bang Bang” collaborator Jessie J. There was also her infamously awkward moment with Miley Cyrus at the 2015 VMAs.

