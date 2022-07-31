Why Some Marvel Fans Don’t Think ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Is the Last Guardians Movie

Marvel fans can’t wait to see the Guardians of the Galaxy return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But most are sad that it will be the last installment in the franchise. However, some think that director James Gunn isn’t being entirely truthful.

What can fans expect from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’

(L-R) Will Poulter, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, James Gunn, and Maria Bakalova attend the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to premiere on May 5, 2023. And Gunn has made it clear this will be the last time we see the Guardians on screen. While some fans are surprised by that fact, Gunn has been saying the series will end after the third movie since 2017.

“I think the first three movies tell a single story and that story is pretty simple,” Gunn told the Toronto Sun. “I think that there could be a Vol. 4, but it would not be the same. It would not be the same group and would not be telling the same story. I don’t want to get too much into it because it will spoil too much, but I think basically the story of this group ends with .”

At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, Gunn gave a few more details about the third movie, and what fans can expect.

“It’s an incredibly emotional story,” Gunn shared (via IGN). “Much more mature than the other Guardian stories in a way because, you know, we started making these movies that were 10, 11 years old when they saw the first one, and now they’re 20, 21 years old. The movie has grown up with them.”

James Gunn says Comic-Con was ‘the last time’ the stars got would be together

During an Entertainment Weekly interview, Gunn talked a little more about what it was like to say goodbye to these characters and their actors.

“While we were making the movie, I really cut myself off from the fact that this was the last time we were going to do this,” Gunn explained. “I didn’t really open myself up to that, and the very last day, there were a lot of tears.”

He continued, “I love all these actors, like, legitimately, I want to work with all these people again but…I was really just trying to be present to the fact that that was this beautiful moment that we all got to be together up there for the last time in this way.”

1 fan thinks we can expect another ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movie with different characters

However, in the comments on the video interview, one person pointed out the specificity of Gunn’s language.

“Once again, we should pay attention to how they phrased stuff,” the YouTube user wrote. “James kept saying that it’s HIS last movie, and that it’s the final movie of THIS LINEUP of characters. Anybody, who’s aware of the source material, knows that the Guardians have had different teams all the time.”

They continued, “Also, some of the actors (noticeably Chris Pratt) definitely look like they don’t wanna go anywhere, and Will [Poulter] said that he’s happy to JOIN the family. Yeah, the Guardians of the Galaxy aren’t going anywhere. It’s just the end of this incarnation and era. I can’t wait for this movie. It’s actually my most anticipated Phase 5 movie.”

Even though Gunn and many of the actors might not be returning, it’s possible we can still expect to see the Guardians of the Galaxy show up in future Marvel projects.

