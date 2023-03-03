Some ‘Perfect Match’ Fans Say Francesca and Kariselle Played Into a Bisexual Stereotype

At first, it looked like Perfect Match would only have heterosexual couples, but that changed. However, it was for a brief moment. Fans talk about Francesca Farago and Kariselle Snow and what kind of bisexual representation they brought to the Netflix show.

Francesca and Kariselle kissed on ‘Perfect Match’

Farago and Snow were close friends on the show. They talked about being bisexual and mostly pursued relationships with men on Perfect Match.

But that changed when Abbey Humphreys entered as an option in the boardroom. Farago chose to go on a date with her, and they bonded over coming from a religious family and coming out.

They coupled up, but Farago made out with Snow in the pool when the cast was swimming. This upset Humphreys, and she communicated that with the Too Hot to Handle alum. Farago claimed she kissed Snow at times, and there is nothing romantic behind it. She didn’t apologize since she didn’t see it as an issue. They went their separate ways.

Some ‘Perfect Match’ fans think Francesca and Kariselle play into a bisexual stereotype

Kariselle Snow and Francesco Farago in ‘Perfect Match’ | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix / © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

Fans have different reactions to Farago and Snow’s bond. One Redditor shared a TikTok from Farago. The words “When people ask us how we became besties [rainbow emoji],” float over Farago and Snow’s heads as they look around. “The true uh ummm,” Wendy Williams’ audio plays.

“So I came across this video from Fran’s tik tok and it pissed me off even more about the whole kissing Kariselle and gaslighting [Abbey] afterwords situation,” the Redditor posted. “So not only is she kissing girls to appease men regardless of how her current partner feels about it, but her and Kariselle have a sexual past as well and she played it off as being just friends with no history or connection. As a bi woman I’d rather have no bi representation than one that furthers the narrative that bisexual women: 1. Are more likely to cheat on their partners. 2. Will be unsatisfied with one gender. 3. Sexual experiences with other women don’t ‘count.’”

“Had a hetero woman kissed another hetero women, it’s different. She’s bi, it’s not just kissing a friend. If she’d kissed a guy while being with dom or Damian, the reaction would have been bigger from the other contestants :/” one fan wrote.

“Another red flag about Fran (and now kariselle) is that they seem to use their bisexuality to appeal to men. Like they’re a man’s ideal version of a bi woman,” a commenter wrote.

“Abbey hit the nail on the head when she asked Fran, ‘who was that for?’” someone replied.

“Interestingly, Abbey did this on her own show and then owned it, apologized, and prioritized her friendship over her need for validation,” a Twentysomethings: Austin fan mentioned. “I really like Abbey and I dislike the idea that she’s into pot stirring… she is actively attempting to change her behavior and had mature reactions on both shows.”

“Don’t even get me started on the way Joey reacted during their convo when he said, ‘you can bring home as many women as you want.’ No, Joey, you’re just a horndog,” a fan wrote.

In the end, there was some bisexual representation on the show. But to some fans, it doesn’t look like the type of representation they want. If the show returns for another season hopefully it will give another opportunity for same-sex pairings.