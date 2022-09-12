Some ‘Sister Wives’ Viewers Have Had Enough: ‘Cancel’ TLC Series for Promoting ‘Blatant Chauvanism’

On the heels of Sister Wives new season debut, some fans are calling foul on what they believe is “blatant chauvinism” by Kody Brown. Season 17’s episodes delve into the breakdown of his marriage to Christine Brown and how he treats wives Janelle, Robyn, and Meri Brown. However, after watching the episode’s first installment, some fans have had enough and called on TLC to cancel the series for promoting “blatant chauvinism.”

‘Sister Wives’ has been on TLC’s schedule since 2010

The first season of Sister Wives debuted on TLC in 2010. It consisted of nine episodes and introduced viewers to the Brown family, including patriarch Kody and wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. It premiered with a one-hour debut on September 26, 2010, and ran until November 21, 2010.

The first season tried to paint a happy picture of a polygamist family with 13 children from three wives. A fourth wife was introduced into their family, bringing her three children from a previous marriage.

However, the series exposed cracks in the perfect veneer of the Brown family as the series progressed.

These included fleeing from possible arrest for polygamy and bigamy in their home state of Utah. Kody divorced his first wife, Meri, and legally wed his fourth wife, Robyn, to adopt her children. An online scammer also catfished Meri. Moves to Las Vegas and Arizona also upended the family, as did the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some ‘Sister Wives’ Viewers Had Enough and want TLC to ‘cancel’ series

Sister Wives fans are riled up and are demanding the network hold Kody accountable for his on-camera behavior. They renewed their rally cry again on the heels of the series season 17 debut.

In the comments section of an Instagram post titled “broken and betrayed,” viewers claimed the network was promoting “blatant chauvinism” by allowing Kody to act “demeaning” toward his wives.

“Happy that Christine left and can focus on being happy. Him wanting her to stay because that’s what grown-ups do? That’s demeaning. Clearly he doesn’t know how toxic and unhealthy relationships impact children,” wrote one follower.

“Kody’s views of women are nothing but blatant chauvinism garbage. TLC, please be done with this man now. I’m skipping every scene with Robyn and Meri and only watching Christine and Janelle,” penned a second viewer.

“Ugh, Kody is a gaslighting p**** with the attitude of a 3-year-old. How any of these women tolerate him is insane,” claimed a third Instagram user.

A fourth fan shared their joy that Christine left her husband of over 25 years. “Kody is a narcissistic a****** and Robyn deserves him. Hopefully, Janelle and Meri will follow Christine, who finally looks genuinely happy.”

Christine would eventually like to be ‘friends’ with Kody

Christine Brown’s decision to separate from Kody and her family was realized after years of unhappiness. However, during the Sister Wives: Tell-All at the close of season 16 Christine shared she would like to “eventually” be friends with Kody again.

Christine revealed her relationship with Kody had been “hard for so long.” However, Kody claimed he’d never “seen her side of this.” Meri, Janelle, and Robyn also weighed in on the family’s changing dynamic.

“We feel the waves when one relationship isn’t working, and it’s hard to watch that happen because Kody doesn’t necessarily bring that to my house when he comes there, but you can feel that tension going on,” Janelle once said of the Brown family patriarch’s drama with Meri and Christine.

