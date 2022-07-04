‘Something Borrowed’ Sequel Will Require $30 Million to Make, Colin Egglesfield Estimates [Exclusive]

Like many rom-com fans, actor Colin Egglesfield would also love to see the sequel to Something Borrowed finally come to fruition.

The 2011 sleeper comedy, which starred Kate Hudson, John Krasinski, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Egglesfield was written with a cliffhanger. And writer Emily Giffin had the sequel, Something Blue ready for filming. But the sequel was never made. Years later, as new fans fall in love with the film, they wonder what happened to Something Blue?

Colin Egglesfield explains why the ‘Something Borrowed’ sequel is stuck

Egglesfield, who played Dex, a young lawyer engaged to Darcy (Hudson) but in love with his law school friend and Darcy’s best friend Rachel (Goodwin), said the financial support for the sequel simply isn’t there. “We need maybe $30 mil … he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “That’ll do it.”

Kate Hudson and Colin Egglesfield | Bobby Bank/WireImage

“The problem is, nowadays, the budgets for these types of projects just don’t exist anymore,” he explained. “There really is only the lower budget independent films. And then the big-budget, $100 million Top Guns and Marvel movies, which is great, but a lot of that middle sector films that used to be made, where a lot of these romantic comedies fell into, the budgets were like between $20 and $50 million. Like Pretty Woman and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. A lot of that has gone away because box office numbers have gone down. And so a big revenue generator was box office.”

Streaming platforms have taken over for rom-com movies

Egglesfield said streaming platform popularity and the pandemic made series on Netflix and others more popular than ever.

“Because all these streaming platforms sprouted up and people essentially are watching everything from home now,” he said. “A lot of the A-list actors that were doing these types of movies have now moved into TV where these types of shows are now being spread out over a six-part mini-series or 10-part episodic shows on Netflix or Amazon or whatever. So a big part of that market got moved over to the streaming platforms.”

“And unfortunately, as a result, movies like Something Blue just have fallen into that kind of no man’s land of it’s going to require a lot of money to put up to make it. And studios are just not sure if the return on their investment is going to be there,” he admitted about the Something Borrowed sequel.

‘Something Borrowed’ sequel may not be likely … but check out Hallmark and Lifetime

Egglesfield is well aware of the fans’ enthusiasm. Fans went wild when Netflix streamed Something Borrowed in the fall of 2021 and the film was trending. Hudson reposted her memorable Salt-N-Pepa dance with Goodwin from the film on New Year’s Day. Plus Goodwin told Egglesfield she also wanted Something Blue to be made, but with an updated story.

And while Egglesfield isn’t optimistic that Something Blue will be made, he loves the rom-com content from networks like Lifetime and Hallmark. “A lot of people have started tuning in to more Hallmark movies and Lifetime. And it’s been great because Hallmark is cranking out like a movie a day almost. It’s crazy,” he exclaimed.

“They really have fit that niche of, producing content that so many people want to see. Since the beginning of movie making a big reason why people go to see movies is because they want to see people fall in love,” he said. “They want to see connection. They want to feel the excitement of what it’s like to have those butterflies in your stomach again. Are they going to be together or are they not going to be together? And what’s in the way of true love actually coming together. And I think these networks have really started to do a great job of providing that type of content to the people.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Something Borrowed’: Colin Egglesfield Asks Fans to Tag Netflix for the ‘Something Blue’ Sequel