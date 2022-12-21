‘Sons of Anarchy’: Did Charlie Hunnam and Maggie Siff Date in Real Life?

Charlie Hunnam rose to prominence in the critically acclaimed TV series Sons of Anarchy, which aired from 2008 to 2014. The FX series centered on Hunnam’s character, Jax Teller, an outlaw biker in love with Maggie Siff’s character, Tara Knowles. When actors spend long hours on set, especially if they play a couple, romantic feelings can develop. And the fantastic on-screen chemistry between Hunnam and Siff in Sons of Anarchy has led many to question whether the two co-stars ever dated.

‘Sons of Anarchy’ became one of the best FX shows

Sons of Anarchy aired for seven seasons, establishing itself as a top-tier FX series. After the show’s conclusion in 2014, its enduring popularity prompted the 2018 release of the spinoff series Mayans MC.

In Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam plays Jax Teller, a member of the illegal motorcycle club SAMCRO, whose loyalty is tested after he discovers some surprising truths. While the club claims it’ll protect the citizens of Charming, California, against drug traffickers, in reality, SAMCRO profits from illegal gun deals.

Siff portrays Tara Knowles — Jax Teller’s second wife and primary love interest. Tara had been Jax’s high school sweetheart, and she’d left Charming as a teenager to escape SAMCRO and her complicated family. However, after leaving a toxic relationship, she found herself lured back to Charming and the home she’d inherited from her father.

Jax and Tara had a special bond in Sons of Anarchy. After experiencing ups and downs, the couple eventually married and had a son, Thomas.

In a season 6 Blu-ray bonus feature, Hunnam gushed about Siff, expressing how much he loved working with her and how proud he was of the relationship between Jax and Tara. And though Hunnam and Siff had great chemistry on screen, the two never dated in real life.

Like his character Jax Teller, Hunnam has had an exciting love life. According to IMDb, he married actor Katharine Towne in 1999 after knowing her for barely three weeks. The two had crossed paths during an audition for Dawson’s Creek. Sadly, the pair split three years later. Then Hunnam dated actor Stella Parker, model Sophie Dahl, and movie producer Georgina Townsley. The actor has been with Morgana McNelis, his current girlfriend, since 2005.

On the other hand, Siff is a married mother of one. IMDb reports that she tied the knot with Paul Ratliff in 2012 and gave birth to a daughter the following year. Not much is known about the actor’s married life, but because a divorce would likely make headlines, it appears she and her husband are still together.

What have the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ cast members been doing since the show ended?

Charlie Hunnan and Maggie Siff’s careers have progressed beyond their time on Sons of Anarchy. While starring in the FX series, Hunnam appeared in The Deadfall and Pacific Rim. He also starred in movies such as The Lost City of Z, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Triple Frontier, Jungleland, and The Gentlemen. In a new show, Shantaram, Hunnam stars as Lin Ford. The drama series on Apple TV+ recounts Ford’s escapades in 1980s Bombay after he escapes from prison.

After playing Tara on Sons of Anarchy, Siff appeared in films including A Woman, a Part; The Sweet Life; and The Short History of the Long Road and guest-starred on Mad Men as Rachel Katz. Since 2016, she has portrayed Wendy Rhoades on Billions. The native New Yorker made her executive-producing debut in A Woman, a Part in 2016, and she followed that with Human Terrain in 2019.

Tara’s death in Sons of Anarchy ended the run of one of TV’s favorite couples. However, with Hunnam revealing that Jax’s return is possible, we have our fingers crossed we’ll see his character again.