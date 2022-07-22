‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Admits He Once Went Full Frontal — But Fans Never Saw It

Charlie Hunnam found himself the subject of rumors when he dropped out of the Fifty Shades of Grey film adaptation. When he decided against taking the role of Christian Grey, there were claims that Hunnam made that choice because of the nudity required in the role.

But the Sons of Anarchy alum has made it clear that’s not the case — he’s not even scared to go full frontal. In fact, the actor has done it before. But fans sadly never got to see it.

Charlie Hunnam | Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Nudity was not the reason Charlie Hunnam didn’t play Christian Grey

When Hunnam dropped out of Fifty Shades, rumors swirled that he did it because of the sexual nature of the film. But the actor says that’s simply not true — the decision was made based on scheduling conflicts.

Hunnam had signed onto two film projects — Fifty Shades of Grey and Guillermo Del Toro’s gothic romance Crimson Peak — during the last season of Sons of Anarchy. But the rehearsal and filming schedules of both films interfered with his schedule for season 7. He couldn’t do all three at once, so one film had to go.

“There was a lot of personal stuff going on in my life that left me on real emotional shaky ground and mentally weak. I just got myself so f–king overwhelmed and I was sort of having panic attacks about the whole thing,” Hunnam confessed to Variety.

The ‘Sons of Anarchy’ alum once went full frontal, but fans never got to see it

The 42-year-old actor says that nudity has never bothered him, especially early on in his career. He wouldn’t have had any issues on that front when playing Christian Grey. In fact, Hunnam may have been even more daring in the role than Jamie Dornan.

Hunnam pointed to his role in the UK version of Queer as Folk as proof that he doesn’t mind baring it all on screen.

“When I was 18 I was getting f**ked in the ass, completely naked on national TV, you know?” he said.

Hunnam also revealed that he actually went full frontal for that role. But audiences never got to see it because of the censors.

“I did full frontal when I was 18 on the TV show Queer as Folk. But because I was playing a 15-year-old character, the censorship people wouldn’t allow us to put it on TV,” Hunnam said, per Entertainment Tonight.

Charlie Hunnam reveals his ‘Guy Ritchie character name’

The level of nudity that Hunnam does now — which is mostly just taking his shirt off — doesn’t bother him “at all.” He admits he was “a little more fearless” when he was younger. But if he were asked to do full-frontal again, he’s sure he would because he has “nothing to hide.”

He even told On Demand Entertainment that if he had to give himself a “Guy Ritchie character name” — referencing the unique names that always pop up in the director’s films — he says it would be “12 inch c**k Billy.”

All seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy are available on Hulu. Queer as Folk UK is available on Peacock, Tubi, and The Roku Channel.

