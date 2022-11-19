Sophie Crossed ‘Emotional Gap’ With Friendly Kate Middleton, Prince William Greeting

A royal day out offered some insight into the dynamic between Sophie, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Prince of Wales’s aunt greeted him, Princess Charlotte, and the Princess of Wales with open arms. Ahead, what a body language expert had to say about Sophie offering support and affection.

Sophie’s body language signaled more ‘open-armed affection’ for William and Kate

Body language expert Judi James examined how Sophie said hello to William and Kate at the Commonwealth Games.

On Aug. 2, Sophie and Prince Edward watched the games. Also with them were their two children, Lady Louise, and James, Viscount Severn.

Meanwhile, William, Kate, and Charlotte sat nearby at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre. Sophie gave them a warm welcome, complete with hugs and kisses, in a gesture that appeared to cross an “emotional gap.”

“After Diana’s death and Fergie’s banishment from the Firm, Sophie is left as the only royal wife of that generation,” James said (via Mirror).

“Her body language here provides some clues that she and Edward might go out of their way to try to breach that emotional gap in the family,” she continued. Specifically “when it comes to support and open-armed affection for William and Kate and their children.”

Sophie in ‘best auntie’ role hugging William and Kate at Commonwealth Games, expert says

Sophie giving William and Kate hugs at the Commonwealth Games was, perhaps, more than just a sweet moment. According to James, it put the 57-year-old in the “best auntie” category.

“Her greeting here seems to define her as the best auntie, going out of her way to hug and welcome her nephew and his wife as they take their seats to watch the sport,” she said.

The expert also noted some “extra bonding” as Kate and Sophie hugged. “As Kate leans in, Sophie throws both arms around her torso, clutching Kate’s right arm in her left hand to ensure the hug lasts,” she noted.

Sophie also patted Kate’s back as they kissed each other on the cheek in an “add-on ritual or extra bonding and reassurance.”

Eye contact suggested ‘warmth and rapport’ between Sophie, Prince William, and Kate Middleton

Hugs for William and Kate aren’t Sophie’s only body language clues. James explained how additional “tie signs” during the greetings hinted at “warmth and rapport.”

“They use mutual eye contact as they part and even in this quite brief greeting these three add-on tie signs register warmth and rapport,” she said.

Beyond eye contact, there’s also what Sophie did when she said hello to her nephew. James noted how, as she pulled William “in for a cheek kiss and a hug,” she squeezed his elbow in “another add-on tie sign.”

It wasn’t just Sophie who welcomed William and Kate but also her husband.

“At the end of the family line-up, Edward is equally effusive, smiling as he waits his turn then flinging his arms out in an ’empty embrace’ gesture of welcome as he cheek-kisses Kate,” James explained.

