Sound on Sound Music Festival Marks The National’s Last Tour Date of 2022

They’re the indie/alternative band behind “I Need My Girl” and “Don’t Swallow the Cap.” The National appeared at Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Sound on Sound music festival, marking a “short but sweet” end to their summer 2022 tour.

Matt Berninger of The National performs during the 2022 Sound on Sound Music Festival | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Since their debut on the music scene, The National released “I Need My Girl,” “Light Years,” and “About Today.” Recently, the band collaborated with Taylor Swift for her evermore original “Coney Island.”

This group also performed at Sound on Sound — taking the stage on the second day of the Connecticut music festival. Ahead of their set, the band posted a picture on Instagram, writing, “we wrap up our Summer 2022 tour this evening at Sound On Sound… at beautiful Seaside Park in Bridgeport, CT.”

The National’s Sound on Sound performance marked the end of their 2022 tour

On Sept. 25, these artists appeared at Connecticut’s Sound on Sound festival, performing “Don’t Swallow the Cap,” “Day I Die,” and other fan favorites. At one point, band member Matt Berninger jumped into the pit, offering high-fives to attendees during “Graceless.”

Due to “approaching weather” near the outdoor festival’s grounds, the band cut their performance short. Still, The National took to Instagram, sharing their appreciation for fans.

“A short but sweet end to our 2022 tour. Thanks for having us, [Sound on Sound],” the National captioned their Instagram post. “Special thanks to everyone who attended shows this year and to our amazing crew for working tirelessly day after day across continents.”

“We couldn’t do it without you,” the caption continued. “We look forward to sharing more new music and seeing you all on the road again very soon.”

Sound on Sound marked the last performance of The National’s summer 2022 tour. The final leg of their tour began at the Moon River Music Festival in Tennessee. There were also performances scheduled at Boston’s Roadrunner and The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. The group made an appearance at Harrisburg University.

Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers, and Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds also performed at Connecticut’s Sound on Sound

The headliner for Sunday, Sept. 25, at Sound on Sound was Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds — a performance cut short due to inclement weather and safety concerns. The Lumineers and Stevie Nicks headlined the Sept. 24 show.

Other artists at the 2-day event included Brandi Carlile, The Lumineers, Jenny Lewis, Father John Misty, Ziggy Marley, CAAMP, and Gary Clark JR. As the first Sound on Sound Music Festival in Connecticut, vendors with local food and beverage options appeared throughout the grounds.

Fans can learn about The National’s latest projects, and their fan community “Cherry Tree,” on their official website. That includes information regarding “Weird Goodbyes” featuring Bon Iver. While fans wait for more tour dates from The National, the band’s music is available on most major streaming platforms.

