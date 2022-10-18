Sources Say Kate Middleton Convinced Prince William to Try for a Fourth Baby: ‘She Has Managed to Twist His Arm’

According to sources, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, are trying for a fourth baby. Their friends expect a pregnancy announcement sooner than later, those insiders claim.

The couple’s previous comments left many observers under the impression they would be a three-child family. But Kate didn’t try to hide that she could get “very broody” around babies, though she said that William wasn’t exactly on that same page.

The princess has reportedly “managed to twist his arm” on the matter, and insiders claim her husband has consented to try for baby number four.

Sources say Kate Middleton has convinced Prince William to have another baby

Based on previous comments, Kate seemed convinced that William wouldn’t agree to a new addition before. And some thought she indicated she would never have another when she referred to Prince Louis as her baby. But that could be understood to mean more than one thing, including that he’s her baby for now.

A source spoke to Us Weekly and suggested that’s the case, claiming, “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now.”

“She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm,” the insider claimed.

That individual doesn’t think the couple will waste time, either. They spilled, “[Their pals] wouldn’t be surprised if we’ll be hearing an announcement early next year.”

Some think Kate Middleton wants to model her family after that of Queen Elizabeth II

Some sources have claimed that Kate has molded herself as a royal using Queen Elizabeth II as a role model. “It’s a personal willingness to conform to the requirements of the institution,” historian Sarah Gristwood said (per People).

“That sounds like an unappealing, unglamorous virtue,” Gristwood added, “but it’s an important one if you’re going to be a successful cog in the royal wheel.”

Since Prince Philip and Elizabeth had four children, some observers think Kate could want to do the same with her brood. That’s based on theories that the late queen might have calculated that it was the right size for a royal family and passed that on or that Kate simply emulates her to that extent.

Other sources have claimed that the hands-on mom wants to try for another girl so that Princess Charlotte might grow up with a sister, as she did.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared their opinions on having another baby

Kate is a fan of newborns and has confessed that she gets “very broody” on the subject of babies on several occasions. But she once noted, “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds.”

“I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one,’” she shared (per Us Weekly). And William once jokingly asked well-wishers not to give his wife any ideas about expanding their family.

Still, perhaps the family’s recent move to Adelaide Cottage, and the expansion of space that came with it, sparked something in William. An anonymous friend told People, “They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone.”

“It’s a real little community,” they added.

