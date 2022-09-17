‘Star Wars’ Actors Behind R2-D2 and C-3PO Dissed Each Other Until the Day 1 Of Them Died

The Star Wars franchise has inspired fans of all ages since 1977 when the first film in the series premiered. The sci-fi universe highlights the struggle between good and evil and the importance of lasting friendships.

While Star Wars storylines often focus on camaraderie, at least one notable feud existed between two established cast members. In real life, C-3PO’s Anthony Daniels and R2-D2’s Kenny Baker notoriously couldn’t stand each other.

Anthony Daniels and Kenny Baker portrayed C-3PO and R2-D2 in ‘Star Wars’

When Star Wars: A New Hope premiered in 1977, viewers had never seen anything like it. With outrageous aliens and exotic locations, the special effects made the movie stand out.

The film also featured two “droids” as main characters: C-3PO and R2-D2. As the golden android C-3PO, English actor Anthony Daniels made waves, while actor and musician Kenny Baker portrayed the squat astromech droid R2-D2.

While the two played best friends onscreen, behind the scenes, Daniels and Baker did not get along. According to MsMojo, Baker and Daniels had tension from the beginning of their working relationship. Baker slammed Daniels as “rude”; Daniels dismissed Baker as not the best performer.

Anthony Daniels and Kenny Baker had a long-running feud

Although Baker and Daniels worked together for multiple Star Wars films, the two reportedly never really got along. Baker later noted:

“Anthony doesn’t mix at all — he keeps himself to himself. He never wants to have a drink with any of us. Once when I said hello to him, he just turned his back on me and said, ‘Can’t you see I’m having a conversation?’ I was blazing with rage.”

According to Hollywood.com, Baker described how “it was the rudest thing anyone had ever done to me. I was furious. It was unbelievable.”

As for Daniels, while he remained more tight-lipped than his legendary co-star about the feud, sharp-eyed fans noticed serious shade in a tweet the actor sent out following Baker’s death in 2016. In response to Baker’s passing, Daniels tweeted, “Sad to hear of Kenny’s passing. 1 of the truly original cast, so famed for his iconic role as R2. He’ll always be remembered by so many fans.”

As noted by MsMojo, many believed the tweet was a sly way to reference their feud, since it only makes mention of fans’ sadness, rather than any emotion on Daniels’ part.

Carrie Fisher was candid about tensions on the ‘Star Wars’ set

Other tensions bubbled on the set of the original Star Wars film. Iconic actor Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia, was open throughout her life about how she didn’t always see eye to eye with series creator George Lucas.

In a 2011 interview, Fisher opened up about how Lucas contributed to having her identity “stolen” by approving her likeness to appear on a wide variety of products, from Star Wars socks to candy dispensers.

As reported by Newsweek, Fisher said:

“I’ve teased George Lucas about this over the years, but he’s never been apologetic. When you’re 19 you don’t even think about these things. I don’t know what everyone else’s excuse was.” In the end, Fisher tried not to maintain any hard feelings about it, noting that “Mistakes are a drag, because you get in the area of regret and self-pity. I don’t like to linger in this zone.”

