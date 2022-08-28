‘Stargirl’ Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and How to Watch

The wait for Stargirl Season 3 is almost over. After an explosive Stargirl Season 2 finale, the Justice Society of America returns with new problems, including dealing with former enemies who are now friends. Plus, a mysterious murder will set the heroes on a journey unlike any of their past battles.

When does ‘Stargirl’ Season 3 premiere?

The Stargirl Season 3 premiere, titled “Frenemies – Chapter One: The Murder,” airs on Wednesday, August 31, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. It’s unclear how many episodes will be in season 3, but the first two seasons featured 13 episodes. So we assume that the third season will have 13 installments, but that’s just an educated guess.

The synopsis for the premiere reads, “With Starman back from the dead and her former super-villain enemies vowing to reform, Courtney is hopeful that there will finally be peace in Blue Valley. But when The Gambler arrives to town looking to make his own amends, the team find themselves at odds over whether he can be trusted.”

The synopsis for Stargirl Season 3 Episode 2, “Frenemies – Chapter Two: The Suspects,” which airs on Sept. 7, reads, “After stumbling upon a suspicious murder in Blue Valley, the JSA begin looking at potential suspects. A tense run-in with The Shade makes Courtney and Pat realize that Sylvester’s old ways could land them in hot water. Finally, Barbara steps in to help Paula, whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well.”

And the synopsis for Stargirl Season 3 Episode 3, “Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail,” which airs on Sept. 14, reads, “Courtney and the JSA receive an anonymous tip that could help in their murder investigation. Meanwhile, after being told to find balance, Sylvester looks into potential jobs in Blue Valley, while also trying to figure out who he is without his Starman identity.”

Joel McHale joins the cast

After surprisingly appearing in the Stargirl Season 2 finale, Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman will be a series regular in season 3.

In a clip from the premiere released by TVLine, Sylvester informs Courtney that he somehow woke up in his coffin. He believes that when Courtney found the cosmic staff, it awakened his bond with it. However, Sylvester reassures Courtney that Cosmo is her’s, and he’ll even start training her.

The rest of the Stargirl Season 3 cast includes:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore

Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E.

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman/Shiv

Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Williams/Jakeem Thunder

Neil Hopkins as Larry Crock/Sportsmaster

Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress

As fans recall, Mister Bones, played by Keith David, appeared at the end of the Stargirl Season 2 finale. So it stands to reason that he’ll appear sometime in the upcoming episodes.

The JSA is switching things up! Season 3 premieres Wednesday, August 31 on The CW! #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/IQp4yRySou — DC's Stargirl (@stargirl_cw) August 23, 2022

How to watch ‘Stargirl’ Season 3

Fans can watch Stargirl Season 3 when new episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, starting on Aug. 31. The episodes will be available on The CW app the following day after they premiere.

And after the finale airs, HBO Max could add the entire season to its streaming library. It’s already the home of the first two seasons, so it stands to reason that’s where the third season will go. However, everything is up in the air, thanks to the HBO Max/discovery+ merger.

