‘Stargirl’ Season 3 Trailer Teases 2 Love Interests Growing Closer

New episodes of Stargirl on The CW are just around the corner, and the network has released a couple of previews to tease season 3. The trailers showcase Joel McHale’s return as Starman, former enemies trying to turn a corner, and sparks flying between two young characters.

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl | Photo: Eliza Morse/The CW

The ‘Stargirl’ Season 3 trailer shows Courtney and Cameron about to kiss

Stargirl rarely focused on romance in its first couple of seasons. It’s evident that Courtney and Cameron have crushes on one another, and there’s some lingering tension between Beth and Rick. However, the Justice Society of America has had bigger things to worry about than who’s dating who. But it seems like that will all change in Stargirl Season 3.

The CW released a new trailer for the third season of the superhero series. Based on the preview, it looks like Cameron has continued to develop the ice powers he inherited from his father. And he’s going to let Courtney in on his secret.

Cameron shows Courtney his powers as snow swirls all around them, and she looks at her love interest with a sense of wonderment in her eyes. And later in the trailer, Cameron leans in to kiss Courtney while snow falls all around them.

Hopefully, Cameron doesn’t turn evil like his father in Stargirl Season 3. Courtney deserves a little bit of uncomplicated love in her life. However, that’s not usually how shows on The CW work.

What else does the new trailer tease?

The Stargirl Season 3 preview also shows Starman’s new dynamic with the Whitemore/Dugan family. He starts training Courtney and shows her some new tricks she can use with the Cosmic Staff. However, tensions seem to rise between Sylvester and Pat.

As fans recall, the Crocks got closer than ever to Courtney’s family at the end of Stargirl Season 2. And in the trailer, Sylvester yells at Pat, “You let half the villains who killed our friends move in next door!” Uh-oh, it sounds like the old friends won’t be on the best of terms in the new season.

And since Stargirl Season 3 is titled “Frenemies,” the preview showcases how past villains are trying to be better. In particular, Cindy tries to help an older woman with her groceries. But Yolanda later informs her, “We don’t want you here.”

Look out world, #DCStargirl is back ? Coming soon to The CW! pic.twitter.com/2PC1VHfGvT — DC's Stargirl (@stargirl_cw) June 29, 2022

Brec Bassinger previews Courtney and Cameron’s relationship in ‘Stargirl’ Season 3

During an interview with TVLine, Brec Bassinger, who plays Courtney, shared what fans could expect to see in Stargirl Season 3.

“You know what, I’m just gonna say [the season 3 theme] … Murder mystery!” the actor revealed. “So season 1, our tone was coming of age, Back to the Future, Karate Kid … Season 2 was horror … Season 3, murder mystery, and how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is.”

Bassinger also teased the development of Courtney and Cameron’s relationship in the upcoming season. She said, “Isn’t that the slowest burn relationship ever? I’m like, ‘Are we on CW or not? Let them kiss already!’ I don’t think we’ve even held hands. But [in] season 3, the slow burn finally catches on fire. There’s so much clarity to Cameron and his story.”

Stargirl Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, August 31, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

RELATED: When Will ‘Stargirl’ Season 2 Be Added to HBO Max?