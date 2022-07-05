‘Stargirl’ Season 3 Trailer Teases the Return of Joel McHale as Starman

Perhaps the Arrowverse’s days on The CW aren’t over yet (yes, we know that Stargirl technically isn’t in the Arrowverse, but we’re willing to grasp at straws nowadays). The network finally released the first trailer for Stargirl Season 3, which hopefully won’t be the show’s final run. The first look previews what’s to come for the Justice Society of America, including figuring out how Joel McHale’s Starman fits into their group.

The ‘Stargirl’ Season 3 trailer teases Courtney and Sylvester’s relationship

During the Superman & Lois Season 2 finale, The CW premiered the Stargirl Season 3 trailer. And even though it’s only 30 seconds long, it’s enough to get us excited for the new episodes.

The video kicks off with Sylvester welcoming the Whitemore-Dugan family home, wearing an apron with the words “kiss the cook” on it. And Courtney later explains to an unknown person that everyone thought Sylvester was dead. But as the fans know, he returned in the season 2 finale and promised to teach Courtney more about the Cosmic Staff.

It looks like Sylvester will make good on his promise as the trailer shows him and Courtney practicing with the staff. And he tells his apprentice, “It’s time to level up.”

However, Courtney is not the only one teaming up with Starman. The Stargirl Season 3 trailer also shows Pat spending quality time with his old pal, both in and out of the S.T.R.I.P.E robot.

Brec Bassinger teases the theme of the upcoming season

At the end of the Stargirl Season 2 finale, fans learned that season 3 would be titled Stargirl: Frenemies. Based on Cindy’s desire to join the JSA, the Crocks moving in next door, and The Shade’s continuing presence in Blue Valley, “Frenemies” makes perfect sense.

However, during an interview with TVLine at The CW’s Upfronts, Brec Bassinger, who plays Courtney Whitmore, revealed another theme for Stargirl Season 3.

“You know what, I’m just gonna say it… Murder mystery!” the actor said. “So season 1, our tone was coming of age, Back to the Future, Karate Kid … Season 2 was horror … Season 3, murder mystery, and how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is.”

So, in addition to “Frenemies,” Stargirl Season 3 will include a murder that the JSA tries to solve. Perhaps this murder circles back to Mister Bones, who was first teased during the season 2 finale.

There is one thing for certain: Blue Valley is overflowing with heroes and villains alike.

When will ‘Stargirl’ Season 3 premiere?

On July 5, The CW shared its fall schedule for the 2022-2023 television season. And thankfully, fans won’t have to wait very long for Stargirl Season 3.

The new season of the superhero series will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. So Stargirl has a late-summer return date. And season 3 will likely continue to air throughout the end of summer and into fall.

The Stargirl Season 3 cast includes:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman/Shiv, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/Stripey, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence Crock/Sportsmaster, and Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress.

