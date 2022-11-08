‘State of Alabama Vs. Brittany Smith’ True Crime Documentary Release Date, Time and Everything Else we Know

Netflix continues its steady stream of true crime dramas and documentaries with State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith. Her story is similar to Sally McNeil from Killer Sally — both women killed a man in self defense. However, in both cases a judge found the women guilty despite evidence of abuse by the men. Killer Sally is currently available for streaming on Netflix, but when does State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith released to the streaming giant?

Brittany Smith in ‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith’ | Netflix

What is the ‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith’ about on Netflix?

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith is about a woman who attempts to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground Law after killing a man, Joshua “Todd” Smith, who she alleges brutally attacked her.

“Mom Todd has tried to kill me literally,” Brittany texted her mother, Ramona McCallie, on Jan. 16, 2018. “ Don’t act like anything is wrong…he will kill me if he knows.”

According to The Appeal, a few minutes after she sent the text, Brittany’s brother, Chris McCallie arrived at Brittany’s house in Stevenson, Alabama. He brought a pistol, ready to defend his sister against Todd. Chris placed the gun on the counter and told Todd to leave. Instead, Todd put Chris in a headlock and began punching Brittany’s brother. At that point, Brittany, who said that Todd had raped her earlier that night, took the pistol and warned Todd that she was going to shoot him.

When Todd did not back off, she fired once, but he continued to beat Chris. Then she fired several more times until Todd fell to the ground. Brittany called 911 and an ambulance rushed Todd to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Within 48 hours, the Jackson County District Attorney Office charged Brittany with murder despite a report from a rape crisis center of the 33 wounds on Brittany’s body.

The State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith details the incident and Brittany’s attempt to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground Law to get the charges against her dropped.

What is the release date and time of ‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith’ to Netflix?

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith releases to Netflix on Nov. 10, 2022, at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12:00 a.m. PT. Director Ryan White produced the documentary with author and journalist Elizabeth Flock.

Brittany Smith said she shot & killed her rapist in self defense. Then Alabama prosecuted her for murder. Check out the trailer for @Tripod_media’s documentary, out on @netflix Nov. 10. I’m so proud to be a voice in this! ⁦@lizflock⁩ https://t.co/OkSwEcSp3j — Ashley Remkus (@aremkus1) October 13, 2022

“Unfolding in real time by focusing on the experience of one women on trial for murder, the film is a layered examination of gender, the American south, domestic and sexual violence and the failures of our criminal justice system,” Samah Ali described the documentary to DOCNYC.

Where is Brittany Smith today?

According to The New Yorker, Brittany Smith lost her Stand Your Ground hearing in February 2020. The next step in her defense is a writ of mandamus to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to request that the court order the judge to reverse the decision. If that fails, she could request the same order from the Alabama Supreme Court.

According to the Jackson County Sentinel, Brittany began house arrest in May 2021; however, she violated her probation three times. After the most recent violation, Circuit Judge Brent Benson ordered Smith to prison for nine months. She could be released on Dec. 7, 2022, to return to house arrest.

Watch State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith on Netflix on Nov. 10, 2022, at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12:00 a.m. PT.