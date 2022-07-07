‘Station 19’ Season 6: Fans Beg for These 3 Things to Happen When the Show Returns

ABC’s Station 19 fans have high hopes for season 6 and a list of demands for the show’s return in the fall of 2022. Many viewers felt that season 5 was disappointing. Like all avid fans, many took to social media to relay their feelings about their favorite characters. We’ve compiled a list of the most requested things fans want to see when Station 19 Season 6 returns in 2022.

‘Station 19’ Season 6 fans want more Maya Bishop and Carina DeLuca

‘Station 19’: Stefania Spampinato, Danielle Savre and Chandra Wilson | ABC/Raymond Liu

It’s no surprise that Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) and Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) are two fan-favorite characters. Their LGBTQ storyline is one that so many love; however, many fans did not like the route the writers took for season 5. The two women chose Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) as their sperm donor. But, Maya cheated on Carina with Jack in Station 19 Season 3 Episode 15. The show glossed over the cheating but discussed sperm donation for several episodes.

Fans want to see Maya and Carina having a baby in Station 19 Season 6. However, with someone else as the sperm donor. Then viewers have other various fun ideas for the two women.

“I need in season 6 a scene where Carina is wearing one of Maya’s shirts,” one fan tweeted. “Please have those scenes longer than 30 seconds. Please and thank you.”

Hopefully, the writers come through for fans with more Maya and Carina scenes next season.

Viewers hope Jack returns in ‘Station 19’ Season 6 after visiting his biological family

Although fans worry that Grey Damon might leave Station 19, Jack Gibson likely returns for the season 6 return. In the season 5 finale, Jack quit his job at 19 and drove off. However, viewers know that he needs time to process what happened in Station 19 Season 5 Episode 17. Jack met his biological brother, Joshua, but discovered that his brother didn’t face any of the hardships he did growing up in the foster care system. Instead, Joshua and his two sisters grew up in a stable home with Jack’s biological parents.

“[Jack] needs to find something for himself,” one viewer wrote on Reddit. “He needs to start a family of his own or find whatever he’s looking for. He needs to find his birth parents and as hard as it is to try to make peace with everything that happened.”

Viewers hope to see Jack take care of his mental health and reconcile with his birth parents in Station 19 Season 6.

Viewers want a better storyline for Chief Ross in season 6

In Station 19 Season 6, the writers introduced a new female fire chief, Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge). She had a steamy relationship with Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe). However, she didn’t stick up for Maya and turned out to act like another one of the men.

“I’m a little let down by the portrayal of Chief Ross,” another Redditor added. “I feel like more could’ve been done for her character, but maybe that will change!”

Many viewers hope she gets a more redeeming storyline in Station 19 Season 6. The series returns on Oct. 6, 2022.

