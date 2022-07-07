Steve Carell Has Never Seen Some Episodes of ‘The Office’

Steve Carell has quite an extensive resume. Though he got his start in comedy at The Second City, he has gone on to become a highly-respected actor. Carell has lent his talents to popular films like Despicable Me and Crazy, Stupid, Love. He’s also been in popular TV shows like The Morning Show. However, one of his most famous roles is, without question, Michael Scott in The Office.

Carell portrayed Dunder Mifflin’s regional manager for seven seasons. Even after he left the workplace comedy, he continued to be very supportive of the show and his former castmates. Fans of The Office were delighted when he made a surprise appearance in the show’s series finale. Even after finding more success in his career after the show wrapped, the actor continued to speak fondly of his time on the show.

Steve Carell has never seen many episodes of ‘The Office’

But while Carell may have enjoyed his time making The Office, he’s not as well-versed about the show as some people might think. In fact, the Sleepover alum hasn’t even seen all of the episodes. Given that The Office had 201 episodes in its 9-season run, it’s understandable that Carell hasn’t seen a few. However, there are hoards of episodes that the actor hasn’t seen, especially in later seasons.

“I don’t watch The Office,” Carell revealed in an interview with BuzzFeed. “I’ll be honest. A lot of times the cast would get together the first couple of seasons and watch them.” Continuing on, Carell shared that fans of the show are likely more knowledgeable about it than he is. “I think fans of The Office know The Office way better than I do because I certainly have not seen all the episodes.”

The ‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ star loved filming the ‘Dinner Party’ episode

Though Carell doesn’t watch The Office, he does have strong memories of filming certain episodes. In fact, one of his favorite episodes to film is actually a fan favorite episode from Season 4. Fans are sure to remember when Michael and Jan host Jim, Pam, Andy, Angela, Dwight, and Dwight’s old babysitter at their condo, and chaos ensues.

“There was an episode called ‘Dinner Party,’ one of my faves,” Carell recalled.”It was fun to — that was a really fun one to shoot. That was a hard one to get through. We were laughing a lot. We were cracking each other up.”

Carell and ‘The Office’ cast were cracking up while filming ‘Dinner Party’

Carell was hardly the only member of The Office cast who was in stitches while filming “Dinner Party.” While speaking with Rolling Stone, John Krasinski (who played Jim Halpert), admitted that he simply couldn’t keep it together while filming the episode.

“I think that’s probably the hardest I’ve laughed during the entire run of the show, and it’s very evident,” Krasinski shared about “Dinner Party.” “I was not professional enough in those scenes because I cracked every time one of those jokes happened. One of the funniest things I’ve witnessed in my life was Steve showing us that flatscreen TV and saying, ‘When . . . when people are over you can just do this’ [pushing the screen into the wall].”

Clearly, there was no shortage of laughter on the set of The Office. Considering Carell has access to so many funny moments while making the sitcom, it’s no wonder he doesn’t feel the need to watch it.

