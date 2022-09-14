How Steve Harvey Took His Last $35 and Made It From Florida to New York For His Big Break

Steve Harvey has led such a wildly diverse and successful career that it’s difficult now to imagine a time when he wasn’t in the public eye. Starting out in stand-up comedy, Harvey has since expanded into television, movies, books, and even radio. He’s a trusted public figure who never shies away from speaking his mind. But he almost missed what would become his big break.

Steve Harvey has been hosting ‘Family Feud’ since 2010

These days, Harvey remains most widely known as the host of the long-running game show Family Feud. Since 2010, he’s been hosting that show, succeeding John O’Hurley. However, Harvey has also become a wildly successful author, producer, and actor. From 1996 to 2002, he led the popular sitcom The Steve Harvey Show and has hosted a variety of specials.

In addition, he has written four books, including the best-selling Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man. That book was later adapted into the Harvey-produced hit film Think Like a Man, which itself spawned a sequel. And Harvey has hosted the weekday morning radio show The Steve Harvey Morning Show since 2000. Since 2019, it’s syndicated throughout the United States.

Steve Harvey almost didn’t become such a success story

Long before he landed any of those other gigs, Harvey was hustling to make it as a stand-up comic. And after years of struggle, he was finally offered the chance to perform at the Apollo Theater in New York. The performance would be televised on It’s Showtime at the Apollo. But it meant Harvey would have to make it from Florida to New York without the money to do so.

“My heart sunk because, now how do I get to New York? I’ve got $35, man,” Harvey revealed on Oprah’s Master Class in 2017. “I don’t have enough to make it to New York. There’s no way. The one time I could finally get on TV, and I can’t even get to the gig. … I don’t have no money. I can’t eat. I don’t have a place to stay. This is horrible, man.”

Thankfully, Harvey was offered a last-minute gig in the three days between the Apollo offer and the scheduled slot. By performing two back-to-back evenings in Florida, he was able to collect $475, enough to make it to the Apollo. “I went out there and I got a standing ovation,” he said. “I had killed at the world-famous Apollo Theater, and that was it. I was on TV.”

How much is Steve Harvey worth?

With all his many endeavors, it should perhaps be no surprise that Harvey is a very wealthy man. After all, he reportedly earns more than $9 million for Family Feud alone. But how much is the multi-hyphenate worth overall? Well, it seems fans have the answer.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harvey is worth approximately $200 million. Per year, his salary is roughly $45 million. That includes about $10 million for Family Feud and $20 million for The Steve Harvey Morning Show. In addition, he reportedly bought a mansion in Atlanta, formerly owned by Tyler Perry, for $15 million.

