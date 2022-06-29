Steve Martin and Martin Short Helped Selena Gomez Hone Her Comedy Craft on ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Selena Gomez and her fellow Only Murders in the Building cast knew the pressures of doing another season. Still, they’re back with new episodes of the Hulu meta-murder mystery. Find out what Gomez had to say about the pressures of a second season, plus what she learned from comedy greats Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Steve Martin as Charles, Selena Gomez as Mabel, and Martin Short as Oliver | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 dives deeper into meta-humor

Only Murders in the Building pokes fun at the idea that anyone can start a podcast while exploring a mysterious murder. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger. But the OMITB podcasting trio returns with another season and even more meta-humor in season 2.

While tying up loose ends from season 1, Only Murders in the Building Season 2 unravels even more in the process. The Arconia’s Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) is dead, and Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) pretty much caught Mabel (Selena Gomez) red-handed.

Once again, season 2 becomes about solving a murder in the building. More than that, it’s about keeping the podcast alive and proving Mabel’s innocence.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short knew ‘second seasons can often disappoint’

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Gomez admitted the new episodes feature a lot of the cast’s personal experiences and challenges from behind the scenes. “We referenced our own challenges to what really was happening to us and what was happening to the show in real life,” she explained.

“It was only natural to make jokes about it,” Gomez said of OMITB Season 2. “There’s now a level of awareness from other people, and we made sure to parody it and how second seasons can often disappoint.” So far, it seems most fans aren’t the least bit disappointed.

Hulu chief Craig Erwich says ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING is now the streamer’s most watched comedy ever. — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) June 28, 2022

Selena Gomez hopes she can ‘keep up’ with her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-stars

Gomez also talked to Vanity Fair about working alongside comedy veterans Martin and Short. “I’m always hoping that I can keep up with them,” she said. “The goal is to always just try to make a joke, and I do ask if they think something is funny, and if they don’t, they are honest with me. It’s actually really nice. I do feel like I get to learn a lot.”

Martin and Short have taught Gomez to “be more snarky” with her jokes. She added: “I think I have a little more bite now. I will make a small dig, and Marty will look at me, and say, ‘I showed her that. I taught her well.'”

Short had nothing but good things to say of his Only Murders in the Building co-star. “I must say she’s a quick learner,” he said. “She’s such a great actress because she pretended to know who we were when we first started working, but really she had to Google me to find out.”

How to watch season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

The first two episodes of season 2, “Persons of Interest” and “Framed,” dropped on Hulu on June 28. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes.

Season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building” starts tomorrow. Most professional fun I’ve had in years. pic.twitter.com/1FRaxmlZuF — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 27, 2022

The release schedule for the remaining episodes is as follows:

July 5: Episode 3

July 12: Episode 4

July 19: Episode 5

July 26: Episode 6

Aug. 2: Episode 7

Aug. 9: Episode 8

Aug. 16: Episode 9

Aug. 23: Episode 10

Watch Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.

